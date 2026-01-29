

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Philadelphia International Airport have announced the launch of Enhanced Passenger Processing technology at Philadelphia International Airport.



Enhanced Passenger Processing utilizes advanced facial comparison technology and biometric software to provide U.S. citizens with a touchless, seamless, and secure international arrivals experience. U.S. citizens experience the same high level of security assurance with fewer steps and reduced processing times, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.



The technology allows CBP officers to focus on traveler interaction and higher-risk travelers while automating routine processing for eligible U.S. citizens with no enforcement concerns.



EPP is available at 15 U.S. airports, six CBP Preclearance airports in Aruba, Canada, and Ireland, five seaport ports of entry, and one land border crossing. CBP says that since launching EPP nationally in August, its officials have observed a 25 percent reduction in wait times for U.S. citizens.



When a U.S. citizen arrives at the inspection area, auto-capture cameras operated by CBP officers capture their photo using biometric facial comparison technology. Within seconds, the system compares the live image to photos already in CBP's holdings, such as a passport photo, verifies the traveler's identity and citizenship status, runs law enforcement vetting, and creates a crossing record.



While the process is rapid and touchless, CBP officers are still on hand to instruct passengers on the process and assist them during screening.



Any passenger wishing to not participate in the EPP process will need to notify an officer and they will then go through the standard international arrivals process.



'EPP is an innovative, secure, biometric solution designed to streamline the international arrivals experience for U.S. citizens while enhancing Customs and Border Protection's national security mission and enforcement capabilities,' said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., CBP's Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia. 'PHL Airport is a major transatlantic hub. Travelers arriving at PHL Airport will feel the benefits of this new technology in shorter wait times, faster processing through CBP arrivals inspection, and the improved ability to make their connecting flights.'



As a major transatlantic hub, PHL is one of the airports selected to offer EPP for the millions of US citizens that arrive on international flights



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News