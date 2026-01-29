

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The start of a second phase of a stabilization plan for Gaza offers a potential turning point for the war-ravaged enclave, a senior UN official told the Security Council on Wednesday.



Ramiz Alakbarov warned that risks of violence escalating again remain high, while the situation in the occupied West Bank continues to deteriorate.



The Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process said he was addressing ambassadors 'at a moment of both profound opportunity and considerable risk,' pointing to cautious diplomatic progress on Gaza alongside deepening instability elsewhere.



'In front of us we see a potential turning point for Gaza, a genuine chance for a better future,' Alakbarov said. 'But many uncertainties remain.'



He heralded the second phase of President Donald Trump's 20-point Comprehensive Plan as 'a critical step in consolidating the ceasefire in Gaza,' alongside the establishment of new transitional bodies, including the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and the Office of the High Representative for Gaza.



Alakbarov said he had just returned from Cairo, where he met members of the National Committee to discuss how the UN could support efforts to restore essential public services, facilitate humanitarian aid and begin planning for reconstruction, in line with Security Council resolution 2803.



The UN envoy welcomed the recovery of the remains of the last hostage held in Gaza, expressing condolences to the family of Ran Gvili and said he hoped that with all hostages returned, 'the process of healing for the families and all those affected may begin.'



He also said Israel's announcement that the Rafah crossing would open for pedestrian movement in both directions was encouraging, while stressing that demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and effective security arrangements remain essential for the next phase to succeed.



Gvili was among more than 250 Israeli and foreign nationals abducted by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups during their attack on southern Israel on 2023 October 7, in which more than 1,250 people were also killed.



The ensuing Israeli military offensive in Gaza resulted in widespread devastation and a massive loss of Palestinian life, with tens of thousands reported killed and countless others wounded, many suffering life-long injuries.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News