

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.134 billion, or $3.73 per share. This compares with $281 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.162 billion or $3.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $30.372 billion from $30.756 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.134 Bln. vs. $281 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.73 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $30.372 Bln vs. $30.756 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News