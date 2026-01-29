

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $754 million, or $2.76 per share. This compares with $563 million, or $2.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $762 million or $2.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $4.259 billion from $3.761 billion last year.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $754 Mln. vs. $563 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.76 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue: $4.259 Bln vs. $3.761 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ $3.18 To $ $3.28



