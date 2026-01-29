Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), announces that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking conditional approval for its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing").

On receipt of Exchange approval the Company will issue 16,666,667 units at a price of $0.12 per unit (the "Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"), each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for 24 months from the date of issue, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2 million.

Four (4) insiders of the Company are subscribing to the Financing for $504,000.00, that portion of the Financing being a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, as the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issue.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing to advance the development of Silver Valley's business and asset portfolio. Specifically, funds will be allocated toward:

Evaluation and advancement of advanced-stage, high-quality mineral opportunities, including the review of projects with Tier-1 jurisdictional and geological characteristics, with a focus on assets capable of creating near- to medium-term shareholder value;

Strengthening the Company's technical and advisory capabilities, including the ongoing assembly of a highly experienced technical, geological, and corporate team to support disciplined project evaluation, development, and execution;

Broadening and strengthening the shareholder base, including the addition of strategic, long-term investors with demonstrated strengths across mining finance, business development, capital markets, and project origination;

Continued disciplined advancement of the Mexi-Can Lithium-Potash Project, including maintaining the project in good standing, further technical evaluation, and advancement activities aligned with market conditions and capital efficiency; and

General working capital purposes, including corporate overhead, business development initiatives, and the evaluation of additional strategic opportunities.

The Company also remains pleased with its equity position in Silver Dollar Resources Inc., which provides Silver Valley with ongoing exposure to exploration success in the Silver Valley of Idaho and additional strategic optionality.

About: Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company led by an experienced team of exploration, mining, and capital markets professionals focused on the acquisition, evaluation, and advancement of high-quality mineral assets. The Company is advancing strategic and precious mineral opportunities, including its 100%-owned Mexi-Can Lithium-Potash Project in Mexico, and maintains an equity ownership interest in Silver Dollar Resources Inc., which holds the Ranger-Page silver-zinc-lead project in Idaho's historic Silver Valley, along with residual net smelter return royalties at the project.

About: Mexi-Can Lithium / Potassium (sulphate of potash) Project:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium bearing salar complex comprising 4,056 hectares on three mineral concessions ("the Mexico-Canada Project" or "Mexi-Can Project") located on the Central Mexican Plateau in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource contains 12.3Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined from surface to an average of 5 metres depth. The salars remain wide open in all directions for expansion.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Valley Metals,

"Brandon Rook"

Brandon Rook, President & CEO, Director

