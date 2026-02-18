Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000, having received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to the Financing, the Company issued 16,666,667 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Financing will be used to advance the Company's strategic objective of acquiring an accretive mineral project of scale, while maintaining and selectively advancing its Mexi-Can Lithium-Potash Project in a capital-efficient manner with a view toward potential future partnership opportunities. A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated to general working capital and corporate purposes.

Three (3) insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of $498,000 of the Financing. Such participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, as the fair market value of the insider participation does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Financing remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and o

Link to Website: http://www.silvervalleymetals.com

About: Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company led by an experienced team of exploration, mining, and capital markets professionals focused on the acquisition, evaluation, and advancement of high-quality mineral assets. The Company is advancing strategic and precious mineral opportunities, including its 100%-owned Mexi-Can Lithium-Potash Project in Mexico, and maintains an equity ownership interest in Silver Dollar Resources Inc., which holds the Ranger-Page silver-zinc-lead project in Idaho's historic Silver Valley, along with residual net smelter return royalties at the project.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284297

Source: Silver Valley Metals Corp.