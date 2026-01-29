

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's GDP shrank for the third straight quarter in the three months ending in December, preliminary figures from the statistical office CSO showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the third quarter. Further, the economy continued to remain in recession.



The decrease was mainly driven by contraction in the multinational-dominated industry sector, the agency said.



On a yearly basis, GDP expanded at a slower pace of 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter versus 10.8 percent growth in the previous quarter.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News