

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $227.41 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $236.41 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $3.898 billion from $3.773 billion last year.



Tractor Supply Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $227.41 Mln. vs. $236.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $3.898 Bln vs. $3.773 Bln last year.



