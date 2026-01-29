

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $125.4 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $109.7 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $125.4 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $912.5 million from $912.4 million last year.



A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $125.4 Mln. vs. $109.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $912.5 Mln vs. $912.4 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News