

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.344 billion, or $5.80 per share. This compares with $0.527 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $20.321 billion from $18.622 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.344 Bln. vs. $0.527 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.80 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $20.321 Bln vs. $18.622 Bln last year.



