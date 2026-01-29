

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $821 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $788 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.039 billion or $2.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $6.595 billion from $6.067 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $821 Mln. vs. $788 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $6.595 Bln vs. $6.067 Bln last year.



