

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $845 million, or $6.60 per share. This compares with $949 million, or $7.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Parker Hannifin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $980 million or $7.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $5.174 billion from $4.743 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 30.40 To 31.00 Full year revenue guidance: % To 7.5 %



