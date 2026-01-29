

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, defense technology company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) initiated its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, in line with analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings of in a range of $29.35 to $30.25 per share on net sales between about $77.50 billion and $80.00 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $29.41 per share on net sales of $77.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



