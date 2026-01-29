Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a technical update on its Sixtymile Gold Project, Yukon. Recent re-logging of historic drill core has resulted in a revised structural interpretation of gold mineralization.

The revised interpretation supports a fold-controlled orogenic gold model, in which:

Gold-bearing quartz veins preferentially develop within competent, quartz-rich layers .

. Mineralization is structurally focused within antiformal fold geometries .

. Deformation and veining intensify near a pre-existing ductile shear/thrust zone, interpreted to have acted as a regional fluid conduit.

Figure 1: A- Mylonitic unit displaying foliation and shear fabric parallel to the core axis; porphyroclasts exhibit west vergence, interpreted to reflect movement along the regional thrust fault. B- Light-coloured quartzitic unit with foliation inclined to the core axis. C- Crenulation cleavage developed within the heavily deformed mylonitic unit. The interval just above at 145 m contained 18.1 g/t Au over 0.48 m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/281980_flow%20metals%20figure%201.jpg

Fold Structure Identified

Detailed re-logging of historic drill hole DDH-11-18 has identified a fold structure within the schist host rocks. Core observations show a systematic swing in foliation orientation consistent with a large-scale fold, interpreted to have a wavelength of approximately 100-150 metres. The highest grades in DDH-11-18 correlate with competent quartzite units proximal to well developed crenulation cleavage. This fold geometry provides a new structural framework for understanding the distribution of gold mineralization on the property.

Evidence for Turbidite Protolith

Re-logging also identified sedimentary features interpreted to be consistent with a metamorphosed turbidite sequence, including:

Repeated fining-upward units.

Interlayered quartz-rich and micaceous horizons, locally carbonaceous.

Strong competency contrasts between quartzite and pelitic schist.

These observations suggest that the schist in the target area represents a layered metasedimentary package rather than a homogeneous schistose unit. Competency contrasts between quartz-rich and pelitic layers are interpreted to strongly influence the distribution of deformation and veining.

Figure 2: DDH10-03 (@151 m): Interpreted preserved turbidite sequence showing layered sandy interval fining upward into deformed pelitic schist. This pattern repeats throughout the core.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/281980_1d80714e34d22986_007full.jpg

Implications for Gold Mineralization

Historic drill core indicates that gold mineralization is stronger in quartz-rich units than in adjacent schistose intervals, consistent with competency-controlled vein emplacement model.

Exploration Strategy

Future exploration will focus on:

Structural modeling of the newly recognized fold architecture.

Tracking quartz-rich horizons through the fold geometry.

Testing down-plunge continuity of mineralized zones.

Evaluating potential fold repetitions along the structural corridor.

This refined model narrows targeting to specific structural positions where favorable host lithologies and deformation conditions coincide.

Investor Awareness Agreement

The Company also announces that on December 19, 2025, it entered into an agreement with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") for the provision of digital marketing and investor awareness services for a term of twelve months, commencing on January 15, 2026, for total cash consideration of CAD $45,000 plus applicable GST.

Under the agreement, INN will prepare and host a corporate profile for Flow Metals, including the distribution of company-supplied press releases and corporate information through INN's investor-focused digital platforms. The services include content placement across selected precious metals investment channels, newsletter distribution, and display advertising on INN's website to support the Company's investor awareness and corporate communications efforts.

INN will also provide additional content services, including editorial spotlights, push notifications to subscribed audiences, and interview-style content featuring Company management, distributed through INN's digital and social media channels. The agreement provides for the inclusion of investor information request tools and periodic reporting on campaign activity.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and has been providing advertising services since 2007 through its website at www.investingnews.com. INN's business address is 736 Granville Street, Suite 1200, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and it may be contacted at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

INN and its principals are arm's length to the Company and have no interest, direct or indirect, in the securities of the Company, nor do they have any present intention or right to acquire such an interest. The services provided under the agreement are limited to advertising and investor awareness activities and do not include investor relations advisory services.

Qualified Person

Harley Slade, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Slade is Flow Metals Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on grassroots copper and gold discovery in mining-friendly jurisdictions. New Brenda is a copper-silver-molybdenum porphyry project in British Columbia's Quesnel terrane and Sixtymile is a Yukon gold project in the historic Sixtymile gold district.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "may", "will", "should", "could", "continue", "potential", or similar expressions, including statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and strategy, the interpretation of geological and structural features, the potential for continuity or repetition of mineralization, the refinement and use of structural models to guide targeting, and the timing, scope, and expected benefits of the Company's marketing and investor awareness activities, including services to be provided by INN.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties in geological interpretation and modelling; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the Company's ability to execute planned exploration programs; availability of equipment, contractors, and personnel; timing and results of exploration work; permitting and regulatory approvals; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity price volatility; currency fluctuations; general market and economic conditions; the Company's ability to obtain future financing on acceptable terms or at all; and that marketing and investor awareness programs may not yield the intended outcomes or may be modified, suspended or terminated.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Source: Flow Metals Corp.