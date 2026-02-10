Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has entered into an option agreement dated February 9, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with Go Metals Corp. ("Go Metals") to acquire the Monster IOCG project (the "Monster Project"), located approximately 90 kilometres north of Dawson City in the traditional territory of the Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation.

"The acquisition of the Monster Project represents a Tier 1-scale opportunity and positions Flow Metals with meaningful exposure to both gold and copper. Our team has long believed in the Yukon's exceptional mineral potential since we began working in the region in 2010, and the Monster Project marks a pivotal step in building a premier exploration portfolio," said Scott Sheldon, CEO of Flow Metals.

Monster Property, Yukon - IOCG Exploration Target

The Monster Property is a discovery-stage copper exploration project in Yukon, with percent-level copper and cobalt mineralization identified in surface showings. Exploration has identified geological features and metal associations consistent with iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") style systems.

Copper-cobalt showings have been identified over approximately 14 km of strike, defining a mineralized corridor. Grab samples have returned percent-level copper values, including results up to 22.3% Cu and 9.6% Co. To date, 45 grab samples across the project met the strongly mineralized threshold. These occurrences are spatially associated with both magnetic and gravity anomalies. Three main targets have been identified: Bloom, Arena, and Beast, ranging between 1,300 and 3,500 metres in width. Selected samples from these targets are summarized in the tables below. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades of mineralized zones.

Parts of the property are underlain by rocks of the Wernecke Breccia, a regionally extensive Paleoproterozoic (~1.8 Ga) iron oxide-rich breccia system. The rocks are characterized by extensive fracturing, brecciation, and iron oxide alteration developed over kilometre-scale zones and are interpreted to record repeated fluid movement through the crust. The resulting fracture networks provide permeable pathways capable of focusing metal-bearing fluids.

A 2021 percussion drilling program was limited by a drill booster failure but intersected 0.72% Cu over 5.0 feet within hematite-chlorite altered breccia interpreted as IOCG-style mineralization. These results confirmed subsurface mineralization, even though the drill hole ended short of the inverted gravity anomaly. True widths and continuity are unknown, and further drilling is required to test the three main gravity anomalies.

Bloom Target (1.9 km²) selected grab sample highlights:

Sample ID Cu (%) Co (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) J20-22 3.19 0.39 0.11 11.31 J23-32 0.46 9.61 1.17 1.47 H10 1.21 2.41 0.57 4.29 19MOH-052 1.88 0.01 0.01 21.08 19MOH-022 1.70 0.20 0.14 2.80

A total of 28 samples at Bloom met the Company's strongly mineralized threshold.

Arena Target (5.1 km²) selected grab sample highlights:

Sample ID Cu (%) Co (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 19MOJA-09 7.31 0.01 0.03 8.54 19MO-047 6.10 0.56 0.52 15.20 J48 3.81 0.01 0.02 53.52 J35 0.19 2.96 0.49 0.29 19MO-063 0.22 1.11 0.30 0.29

A total of 21 samples at Arena met the Company's strongly mineralized threshold.

Beast Target (2.4 km²) selected grab sample highlights:

Sample ID Cu (%) Co (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 19MO-015 2.72 0.00 0.16 2.31 19MOH-015 22.33 0.00 0.01 0.28 M18-38 0.80 0.00 0.00 0.07 M18-39 0.82 0.00 0.00 0.08

A total of 4 samples at Beast met the Company's strongly mineralized threshold.

Option Agreement - Monster Project

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Flow Metals may acquire a 100% interest in the Monster Project by completing the following payments and share issuances (collectively, the "Option Consideration"):

3,000,000 common shares of Flow Metals, payable within 10 business days of receipt of all required approvals and CSE acceptance;

3,000,000 common shares of Flow Metals on the one year anniversary of the execution date;

$2,000,000, payable upon completion of a positive feasibility study;

$2,000,000, payable on the 120 th day of commercial production; and

Go Metals will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Monster Project.

The transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as certain directors and/or officers of the Company are also directors and/or officers of Go Metals. The Company will comply with applicable requirements of MI 61-101 in connection with the transaction.

The transaction is exempt from the valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the transaction is not more than 25% of Flow Metals' market capitalization. Further, Evans & Evans has been retained to provide a fairness opinion to the board of directors of Go Metals in connection with the transaction. The fairness opinion is expected to address the fairness, from a financial point of view, of the transaction to Go Metals and is not a formal valuation.

Sixtymile Project

The Sixtymile district is a historic placer gold camp that has produced gold since the 1890s and remains active today. Ongoing placer operations continue to recover angular and crystalline gold, which is interpreted to indicate a nearby bedrock source. Flow Metals' mineral claims cover key placer-producing drainages, including Bedrock, Miller, Glacier, and Little Gold creeks. The claims lie within a thrust-related deformation corridor extending at least nine kilometres across the property, which is interpreted to have acted as a major structural conduit for mineralizing fluids.

Recent geological reinterpretation, based on detailed re-logging of historic drill hole DDH-11-18, has identified a folded metasedimentary (turbidite) sequence within the host schist. Gold-bearing quartz veins are interpreted to occur preferentially within competent, quartz-rich layers that have been folded into antiformal geometries within the structural corridor. Historical drilling intersected 105.30 m at 0.51 g/t Au from 88.0 m, including 24.07 m at 1.57 g/t Au in DDH-11-18*. This refined, fold-controlled model provides a focused framework for targeting higher-grade shoots within deformed, quartz-rich horizons.

*These results are historical in nature, have not been independently verified by the Company, and should not be relied upon as a current estimate of mineralization.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals group has maintained an active presence in the Yukon since 2018, building deep technical expertise and local relationships across the territory. Flow Metals has established a trusted network of experienced contractors and strong working relationships with both territorial and First Nation governments, providing the Company with a solid foundation to efficiently advance exploration projects in the North.

Qualified Person

Harley Slade, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Slade is Flow Metals Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the transaction contemplated by the Option Agreement, including the timing of, and the Company's ability to obtain, all required approvals; the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions required to earn its interest in the Monster Project and the timing of any option payments, share issuances, milestone payments or other consideration; the exploration potential of the Monster Project and the Sixtymile Project; the Company's planned exploration and development activities, including the scope, timing and results of future work programs and any future drilling; and other future plans, expectations, objectives or intentions of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: the parties' ability to satisfy the terms and conditions of the Option Agreement; the receipt of all required regulatory, third-party and exchange approvals, as applicable; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, as required, to fund future exploration and development; the Company's ability to access the properties and carry out planned work programs; the availability of contractors, equipment and other resources required to conduct exploration activities; and general business, economic and commodity price conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that required approvals may not be obtained on a timely basis or at all; the risk that the transaction contemplated by the Option Agreement may not be completed as contemplated or at all; the risk that the Company may not satisfy the conditions required to earn its interest in the Monster Project; risks inherent in exploration and development, including that exploration results may not be indicative of future results; operational and technical risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity price fluctuations; market volatility; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Source: Flow Metals Corp.