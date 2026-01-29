Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40PW4 | ISIN: US09290D1019 | Ticker-Symbol: UU2
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 15:02
934,10 Euro
-0,51 % -4,80
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
934,50937,6015:04
934,30937,6015:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKROCK INC934,10-0,51 %
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG1.152,50-0,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.