

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper Company (IP) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$2.384 billion, or -$4.52 per share. This compares with -$147 million, or -$0.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, International Paper Company reported adjusted earnings of -$43 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 53.1% to $6.006 billion from $3.922 billion last year.



International Paper Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



The cost of products sold, net losses on sales, and impairments of businesses have negatively impacted the fourth-quarter earnings of the company. The cost of products sold stood at $4.123 billion as against $2.765 billion in the same period last year. Net losses on sales and impairments of businesses were $2.477 billion, compared with $0.00 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, Andy Silvernail, CEO of International Paper, said: 'As we enter 2026, we anticipate meaningful progress on our commercial and cost-out initiatives and expect to deliver $3.5 - $3.7B of adjusted EBITDA for the full year and $740-760 million in the first quarter. These targets are based on above-industry growth but do not reflect future price realization. Further, we have not yet fully assessed the impact of this week's winter storm across the US.'



IP was up by 4.27% at $43.20 in the pre-market trade on the NYSE.



