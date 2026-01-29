

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Rogers Comm. Inc. (RCI), a Canadian communications and media company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased to $743 million from $558 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $1.37 versus $1.02 last year.



Adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased to $819 million from $794 million in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.51 versus $1.46 last year.



Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $2.69 billion from $2.53 billion in the prior year.



Service revenue surged to $5.25 billion from $4.54 billion in the same period last year.



Revenue increased to $6.17 billion from $5.48 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expected service revenue for the full year 2026 to increase between 3% and %5.



The company anticipated adjusted EBITDA to increase between 1% and 3% for the full year 2026. .



Further, the board on January 28 declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per Class A voting share and Class B non-voting share, payable on April 2, to shareholders of record as of March 10.



On Wednesday, Rogers Communications closed trading 1.17% lesser at $49.20 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



