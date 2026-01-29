

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Limited (VEDL), a natural resources conglomerate, on Thursday reported higher profit for the third quarter, primarily driven by an increase in revenue.



Profit before tax from continuing operations rose to ?4,746 crores, compared with ?3,041 crores a year earlier.



Profit before exceptional items and tax increased to ?4,945 crores from ?3,041 crores in the same period last year.



Net profit after tax from continuing operations stood at ?3,672 crores, up from ?2,013 crores a year earlier.



Revenue from continuing operations rose to ?23,369 crores from ?17,063 crores in the year-ago quarter.



Including discontinued operations, profit after tax increased 60% to ?7,807 crores, while revenue rose 19% to ?45,899 crores.



