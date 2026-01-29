Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E4V8 | ISIN: US52110M1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 69Q
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 08:12
43,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAZARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAZARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,00046,00015:11
45,00046,00014:47
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 12:30 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lazard Managing Director Tracy Farr Appointed Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that Tracy Farr has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2026. Mr. Farr is an accomplished finance professional with 20 years of experience. This includes over a decade at Lazard where he most recently served as a Managing Director in the firm's Capital Structure Advisory group and worked closely with executive management as a senior member of its corporate development and strategy team. Before joining Lazard, he was a Certified Public Accountant and consultant at EY, and a researcher at the Financial Accounting Standards Board. With deep corporate finance expertise and extensive experience advising clients on complex M&A transactions, growth initiatives, and capital structure, Mr. Farr is a proven leader in aligning financial strategy with long-term growth objectives.

Mr. Farr succeeds Mary Ann Betsch, who will serve as a senior advisor to help complete the transition. Ms. Betsch joined Lazard in 2022 and has played a significant leadership role in strengthening the firm's financial foundation and advancing its reporting and planning capabilities. Her collaborative approach to leadership and focus on team building has been instrumental in elevating and integrating our global finance function. As CFO, she guided the firm's transition to a C-corporation and expanded shareholder engagement to help bring new, long-term investors to Lazard.

"We are excited to announce Tracy as Lazard's Chief Financial Officer," said Peter R. Orszag, Lazard CEO and Chairman. "Tracy brings a rare combination of strategic insight, financial rigor, and deep familiarity with our business. He embodies the best of Lazard-commercial, collegial, and committed to excellence. As CFO, he will lead efforts to improve operational efficiency, helping drive profitable growth and progress toward Lazard 2030 goals, while playing a central role in engaging with the investment community. I share my appreciation for Mary Ann and her contributions in strengthening our global finance function, which provides Tracy with a strong foundation as we advance our vision for the future."

"It is an honor to serve as Lazard's Chief Financial Officer and to help achieve the next phase of our long-term strategy," said Mr. Farr. "It has been a privilege to work with Mary Ann and our talented finance professionals over the past few years. I look forward to building on their accomplishments to further align our financial strategy with firmwide priorities."

"Our teams at Lazard have done exceptional work as we built the foundation to support Peter's vision and the pursuit of our Lazard 2030 plan," said Ms. Betsch. "I am proud of what we have achieved together and confident the firm is well prepared for the opportunities ahead under Tracy's leadership."

Today, Lazard also announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. You can read the full press release on Lazard.com.

About Tracy Farr
Mr. Farr joined Lazard in 2013 and most recently served as a Managing Director in the firm's Capital Structure Advisory group. In that role, he designed deal structures and provided financing solutions while advising Lazard's clients on some of the most notable and complex M&A transactions. In addition, he led the firm's separations practice and served as a member of its valuation and fairness opinion committees. His work has spanned industries and geographies, from large public-company transactions to founder-led private clients. Mr. Farr's background includes roles in consulting, forensic accounting, and internal audit, providing him with a broad and rigorous financial foundation. Before joining Lazard, he was a Certified Public Accountant and consultant at EY, and a researcher at the Financial Accounting Standards Board. He holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Accounting from Brigham Young University's Marriott School of Business, where he also serves on its National Advisory Council.

About Lazard
Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Alexandra Deignan
+1 212 632 6886
[email protected]

Media Contacts
Shannon Houston
+1 212 632 6880
[email protected]

Jessica Francisco
+1 212 632 6571
[email protected]

SOURCE Lazard

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.