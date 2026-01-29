Lazard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Record full-year Financial Advisory adjusted net revenue of $1.8 billion

Record full-year Asset Management inflows and total AUM up 12% year-over-year

Financial Advisory ahead of 2030 targets, with revenue per MD of $8.9 million1 and 21 Managing Directors hired during 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today reported net revenue of $907 million and adjusted net revenue2 of $892 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. For the full year of 2025, Lazard reported net revenue of $3,099 million and adjusted net revenue2 of $3,030 million.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, Lazard reported fourth-quarter 2025 net income of $50 million or $0.45 per share, diluted. For the full year of 2025, net income on a U.S. GAAP basis was $237 million or $2.17 per share, diluted. For the fourth quarter 2025, adjusted net income2 was $89 million or $0.80 per share, diluted. For the full year of 2025, adjusted net income2 was $266 million or $2.44 per share, diluted.

"2025 demonstrates our ongoing focus on executing our Lazard 2030 long-term growth strategy, with record revenue in Financial Advisory and record gross inflows in Asset Management," said Peter R. Orszag, CEO and Chairman of Lazard. "Efforts to transform both businesses over the past two years are gaining traction and delivering results. With favorable business conditions and strong client demand for contextual alpha-combining business decision-making with broader macroeconomic and geopolitical perspective-Lazard is well positioned for substantial growth opportunities ahead."

Today, Lazard also announced that Tracy Farr has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. You can read the full press release on Lazard.com.

(Selected results, $ in millions, Three Months Ended

Year Ended except per share data and AUM) December 31,

December 31, U.S. GAAP Financial Measures 2025

2024

% '25-'24

2025

2024

% '25-'24 Net Revenue $907

$817

11 %

$3,099

$3,052

2 % Financial Advisory $542

$520

4 %

$1,834

$1,756

4 % Asset Management $367

$312

18 %

$1,275

$1,187

7 %























Net Income $50

$86

(42 %)

$237

$280

(15 %) Per share, diluted $0.45

$0.80

(44 %)

$2.17

$2.68

(19 %)























Adjusted Financial Measures 2





















Net Revenue $892

$812

10 %

$3,030

$2,890

5 % Financial Advisory $542

$508

7 %

$1,825

$1,731

5 % Asset Management $339

$287

18 %

$1,166

$1,100

6 %























Net Income $89

$85

5 %

$266

$244

9 % Per share, diluted $0.80

$0.78

3 %

$2.44

$2.34

4 %























Assets Under Management (AUM) ($ in billions)





















Ending AUM $254

$226

12 %











Average AUM $261

$234

12 %

$247

$243

2 %

Note: Reconciliations of U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are shown on pages 14-16. Endnotes are on page 5 of this release.

NET REVENUE

Financial Advisory

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Financial Advisory reported both net revenue and adjusted net revenue2 of $542 million, 4% and 7% higher than the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

For the full year of 2025, Financial Advisory reported net revenue and adjusted net revenue2 of $1,834 million and $1,825 million, 4% and 5% higher than the full year of 2024, respectively.

Lazard is one of the world's leading independent financial advisors, serving as a trusted partner to clients on significant and complex M&A transactions. During and since the fourth quarter of 2025, selected highlights include (clients are in italics):

Kellanova's $35.9 billion acquisition by Mars

$35.9 billion acquisition by Mars Constellation Energy's $26.6 billion acquisition of Calpine

$26.6 billion acquisition of Calpine AkzoNobel's $25.0 billion combination with Axalta

$25.0 billion combination with Axalta TPG's €6.7 billion acquisition of Techem by Partners Group and a consortium of minority investors including GIC, TPG Rise Climate and Mubadala

€6.7 billion acquisition of Techem by Partners Group and a consortium of minority investors including GIC, TPG Rise Climate and Mubadala Investindustrial's $2.9 billion acquisition of TreeHouse Foods

$2.9 billion acquisition of TreeHouse Foods Atlas Holding's $1.0 billion acquisition of ODP Corporation (Office Depot)

$1.0 billion acquisition of ODP Corporation (Office Depot) Goodyear Tire & Rubber's $650 million sale of Chemical Business to Gemspring Capital

$650 million sale of Chemical Business to Gemspring Capital Locusview's $525 million acquisition by Itron

$525 million acquisition by Itron Audi Group's sale of a majority stake in Italdesign to UST Global

sale of a majority stake in Italdesign to UST Global Apollo's acquisition of Prosol Group

acquisition of Prosol Group 3Cloud's acquisition by Cognizant

Lazard provides tailored advice, expertise and access to a broad universe of capital providers through our Private Capital Advisory and Capital Solutions practices. Private equity assignments include advising CVC Capital Partners on multiple engagements, Odyssey Investment Partners on a continuation fund, and advising on the closing of EIR Partner's Fund III. In addition, capital structure and debt raising assignments include Lighthouse, NeXtwind, and Ørsted.

Lazard's preeminent restructuring and liability management practice has been engaged in a broad range of mandates including debtor roles involving Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bourbon, First Brands Group, Pine Gate Renewables, and Superior Industries, and creditor roles involving Modivcare, Saks Global, and SI Group. In addition, our sovereign advisory practice continues to be active in advising governments and sovereign entities across developed and emerging markets.

For a list of publicly announced transactions please visit our website or follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

Asset Management

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Asset Management reported net revenue and adjusted net revenue2 of $367 million and $339 million, respectively, both 18% higher than the fourth quarter of 2024.

Management fees and other revenue, on an adjusted basis2, were $301 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, 17% higher than the fourth quarter of 2024, and 6% higher than the third quarter of 2025.

Incentive fees on an adjusted basis2 were $37 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $29 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Average assets under management (AUM) was $261 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, 12% higher than the fourth quarter of 2024, and 1% higher than the third quarter of 2025.

For the full year of 2025, Asset Management net revenue and adjusted net revenue2 were $1,275 million and $1,166 million, 7% and 6% higher than the full year of 2024, respectively.

Management fees and other revenue, on an adjusted basis2, were $1,107 million for the full year of 2025, 5% higher than the full year of 2024.

Incentive fees on an adjusted basis2 were $59 million for the full year of 2025, compared to $43 million for the full year of 2024.

Average AUM for the full year of 2025 was $247 billion, 2% higher than the full year of 2024. AUM as of December 31, 2025 was $254 billion, 12% higher than December 31, 2024, and 4% lower than September 30, 2025. The change from December 31, 2024 was driven by market appreciation of $35.0 billion, net outflows of $18.1 billion, and foreign exchange appreciation of $11.1 billion. Excluding one large U.S. sub-advised relationship, net inflows were $8.4 billion for the full year 2025.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Compensation and Benefits Expense

For the fourth quarter of 2025, compensation and benefits expense on a U.S. GAAP and an adjusted basis2 was $638 million and $585 million, respectively, compared to $534 million and $533 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024. The adjusted compensation ratio3 for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 65.5%, compared to the fourth-quarter 2024 ratio of 65.6%.

For the full year of 2025, compensation and benefits expense on a U.S. GAAP and an adjusted basis2 was $2,085 million and $1,985 million, respectively, compared to $2,003 million and $1,903 million, respectively, for the full year of 2024. The adjusted compensation ratio3 for the full year of 2025 was 65.5%, compared to 65.9% for the full year of 2024.

We focus on the adjusted compensation ratio3 to manage costs, balancing a view of current conditions in the market for talent alongside our objective to drive long-term shareholder value. As part of our Lazard 2030 vision and long-term growth strategy, we aim to deliver an adjusted compensation ratio3 of 60% or below, with timing dependent on market conditions.

Non-Compensation Expenses

For the fourth quarter of 2025, non-compensation expenses on a U.S. GAAP basis were $183 million, in line with the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis2, non-compensation expenses were $159 million, 3% higher than the fourth quarter of 2024.

The adjusted non-compensation ratio4 was 17.8% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 19.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year of 2025, non-compensation expenses on a U.S. GAAP basis were $705 million, 5% higher than the full year of 2024. On an adjusted basis2, non-compensation expenses were $613 million, 7% higher than the full year of 2024.

The adjusted non-compensation ratio4 was 20.2% for the full year of 2025, compared to 19.9% for the full year of 2024.

As part of our Lazard 2030 vision and long-term growth strategy, we aim to deliver an adjusted non-compensation ratio4 between 16% to 20%, with timing dependent on market conditions.

TAXES

The provision for income taxes on a U.S. GAAP and an adjusted basis2 was $31 million and $37 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2025, which equates to an effective tax rate of 36.2% on a U.S. GAAP basis and 29.5% on an adjusted basis2.

The provision for income taxes on a U.S. GAAP and an adjusted basis2 was $77 million and $78 million, respectively, for the full year of 2025, which equates to an effective tax rate of 23.4% on a U.S. GAAP basis and 22.7% on an adjusted basis2.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Lazard returned $98 million to shareholders, which included: $47 million in dividends; $50 million in repurchases of our common stock; and $0.4 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

In the full year of 2025, Lazard returned $393 million to shareholders, which included: $187 million in dividends; $91 million in repurchases of our common stock; and $115 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, we repurchased 1.0 million shares at an average price of $49.12. During the full year of 2025, we repurchased 1.9 million shares at an average price of $47.97. As of December 31, 2025, our total outstanding share repurchase authorization was approximately $109 million.

On January 28, 2026, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 20, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 9, 2026.

Lazard's financial position remains strong. As of December 31, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents were $1,469 million.

ENDNOTES

1 Revenue per MD is calculated as Financial Advisory adjusted net revenue divided by the average number of Financial Advisory Managing Directors. 2 A non-GAAP measure. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See attached financial schedules and related notes for a detailed explanation of adjustments to corresponding U.S. GAAP results. We believe that presenting our results on an adjusted basis, in addition to the U.S. GAAP results, is a meaningful and useful way to compare our operating results across periods. 3 A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted compensation and benefits expense as a percentage of adjusted net revenue. 4 A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted non-compensation expenses as a percentage of adjusted net revenue.

ABOUT LAZARD

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and Lazard on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "target," "goal," "pipeline," or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A "Risk Factors," and also discussed from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including the following:

Adverse general economic conditions or adverse conditions in global or regional financial markets;

Changes in international trade policies and practices including the implementation of tariffs, proposed further tariffs, and responses from other jurisdictions, the risk of potential government shutdowns, and the economic impacts, volatility and uncertainty resulting therefrom;

A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market or our assets under management (AUM);

Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties;

Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;

A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our businesses;

Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain and attract employees at current compensation levels; and

Changes in relevant tax laws, regulations or treaties or an adverse interpretation of those items

These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Our SEC reports describe additional factors that could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

As a result, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate or correct. Although we believe the statements reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, achievements or events. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations and we do not intend to do so.

Lazard, Inc. is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, Lazard and its operating companies use their websites, and other social media sites to convey information about their businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates of assets under management in various mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment products managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS. Investors can link to Lazard and its operating company websites through www.lazard.com .



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (U.S. GAAP - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

% Change From

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



















REVENUE

















Total revenue $929,378

$770,764

$839,018

21 %

11 % Interest expense (22,657)

(22,686)

(22,149)







Net revenue 906,721

748,078

816,869

21 %

11 %



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Compensation and benefits 637,694

498,212

534,423

28 %

19 %



















Occupancy and equipment 31,579

31,908

33,798







Marketing and business development 35,077

26,085

28,572







Technology and information services 48,845

48,862

47,573







Professional services 23,708

20,951

23,954







Fund administration and outsourced services 33,077

32,390

25,923







Other 10,418

14,886

23,779







Non-compensation expenses 182,704

175,082

183,599

4 %

- % Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement 1,371

(20,146)

(8,237)







Operating expenses 821,769

653,148

709,785

26 %

16 %



















Operating income 84,952

94,930

107,084

(11 %)

(21 %)



















Provision for income taxes 30,738

21,430

28,788

43 %

7 % Net income 54,214

73,500

78,296

(26 %)

(31 %) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,351

2,253

(8,014)







Net income attributable to Lazard, Inc. $49,863

$71,247

$86,310

(30 %)

(42 %)



















Attributable to Lazard, Inc. Common Stockholders:

















Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 99,014,231

98,112,393

94,783,104

1 %

4 % Diluted 107,610,166

108,001,762

106,113,813

- %

1 %



















Net income per share:

















Basic $0.49

$0.71

$0.89

(31 %)

(45 %) Diluted $0.45

$0.65

$0.80

(31 %)

(44 %)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (U.S. GAAP - unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,



($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

% Change











REVENUE









Total revenue $3,186,466

$3,139,904

1 % Interest expense (87,619)

(88,067)



Net revenue 3,098,847

3,051,837

2 %











OPERATING EXPENSES









Compensation and benefits 2,085,384

2,003,212

4 %











Occupancy and equipment 132,603

132,935



Marketing and business development 118,486

99,446



Technology and information services 193,195

183,524



Professional services 88,085

87,109



Fund administration and outsourced services 122,066

107,173



Other 50,205

60,203



Non-compensation expenses 704,640

670,390

5 % Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement (18,775)

(8,237)



Operating expenses 2,771,249

2,665,365

4 %











Operating income 327,598

386,472

(15 %)











Provision for income taxes 76,578

99,764

(23 %) Net income 251,020

286,708

(12 %) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,189

6,796



Net income attributable to Lazard, Inc. $236,831

$279,912

(15 %)











Attributable to Lazard, Inc. Common Stockholders:









Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic 97,479,092

93,139,352

5 % Diluted 106,338,079

102,392,171

4 %











Net income per share:









Basic $2.37

$2.93

(19 %) Diluted $2.17

$2.68

(19 %)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (U.S. GAAP - unaudited)

As of

December 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024







ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $1,469,416

$1,308,218 Deposits with banks and short-term investments 167,134

268,684 Restricted cash 34,021

32,466 Receivables 897,786

753,623 Investments 625,846

614,947 Property 168,005

160,402 Operating lease right-of-use assets 412,584

434,938 Goodwill and other intangible assets 395,262

393,575 Deferred tax assets 459,087

479,582 Other assets 311,593

347,558







Total Assets $4,940,734

$4,793,993







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities













Deposits and other customer payables $330,852

$308,213 Accrued compensation and benefits 794,754

844,953 Operating lease liabilities 485,149

505,483 Senior debt 1,688,086

1,687,052 Other liabilities 652,763

683,509 Total liabilities 3,951,604

4,029,210







Commitments and contingencies













Redeemable noncontrolling interests 78,379

79,629







Stockholders' equity













Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share -

- Common stock, par value $.01 per share 1,117

1,128 Additional paid-in capital 340,351

327,810 Retained earnings 1,488,107

1,472,113 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (271,509)

(326,742) Subtotal 1,558,066

1,474,309 Common stock held in treasury, at cost (684,411)

(838,069) Total Lazard, Inc. stockholders' equity 873,655

636,240 Noncontrolling interests 37,096

48,914 Total stockholders' equity 910,751

685,154







Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $4,940,734

$4,793,993

SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Adjusted Basis - Non-GAAP - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

% Change From

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



















Net Revenue:





































Financial Advisory $541,628

$422,279

$507,672

28 %

7 % Asset Management 338,589

294,189

287,211

15 %

18 % Corporate 11,892

8,185

17,550

45 %

(32 %)



















Adjusted net revenue $892,109

$724,653

$812,433

23 %

10 %



















Expenses:





































Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $584,659

$474,647

$532,563

23 %

10 % Adjusted compensation ratio (a) 65.5 %

65.5 %

65.6 %



























Adjusted non-compensation expenses $158,890

$148,665

$154,002

7 %

3 % Adjusted non-compensation ratio (b) 17.8 %

20.5 %

19.0 %



























Earnings:





































Adjusted operating income $148,560

$101,341

$125,868

47 %

18 % Adjusted operating margin (c) 16.7 %

14.0 %

15.5 %



























Adjusted net income $88,771

$61,872

$84,929

43 %

5 %



















Adjusted diluted net income per share $0.80

$0.56

$0.78

43 %

3 %



















Adjusted diluted weighted average shares (d) 111,064,073

110,354,682

108,357,556

1 %

2 %



















Adjusted effective tax rate (e) 29.5 %

21.4 %

18.1 %









This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Results and Notes to Financial Schedules.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________ See Notes to Financial Schedules

SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Adjusted Basis - Non-GAAP - unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,



($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

% Change











Net Revenue:





















Financial Advisory $1,824,809

$1,731,049

5 % Asset Management 1,165,763

1,099,874

6 % Corporate 39,241

58,631

(33 %)











Adjusted net revenue $3,029,813

$2,889,554

5 %











Expenses:





















Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $1,984,855

$1,903,463

4 % Adjusted compensation ratio (a) 65.5 %

65.9 %















Adjusted non-compensation expenses $612,808

$575,146

7 % Adjusted non-compensation ratio (b) 20.2 %

19.9 %















Earnings:





















Adjusted operating income $432,150

$410,945

5 % Adjusted operating margin (c) 14.3 %

14.2 %















Adjusted net income $266,364

$244,110

9 %











Adjusted diluted net income per share $2.44

$2.34

4 %











Adjusted diluted weighted average shares (d) 108,947,912

104,398,248

4 %











Adjusted effective tax rate (e) 22.7 %

24.4 %





This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Results and Notes to Financial Schedules.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________ See Notes to Financial Schedules

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS EXPENSE - ANALYSIS (Adjusted Basis - Non-GAAP - unaudited)







Year Ended







December 31, ($ in millions) 2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

































Base salary $579

$547

$558

$535

$487

$455

$447

































Benefits and other 396

345

291

293

287

228

258

































Current cash incentive compensation (f) 583

587

365

458

662

435

391

































Total cash compensation, benefits and other 1,558

1,479

1,213

1,286

1,436

1,118

1,096

































Amortization of deferred incentive awards 427

424

489

371

400

384

368

































Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $1,985

$1,903

$1,703

$1,657

$1,836

$1,502

$1,464

































Adjusted compensation ratio (a) 65.5 %

65.9 %

69.8 %

59.8 %

58.5 %

59.5 %

57.5 %



































































Memo:



























































Adjusted net revenue $3,030

$2,890

$2,440

$2,769

$3,139

$2,524

$2,546

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________ See Notes to Financial Schedules

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (unaudited)

As of

% Change From

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, ($ in millions) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



















Equity:

















Emerging Markets $41,121

$37,737

$27,926

9.0 %

47.2 % Global 69,192

66,695

49,058

3.7 %

41.0 % Local 36,973

52,445

49,750

(29.5 %)

(25.7 %) Multi-Regional 51,970

51,633

48,204

0.7 %

7.8 % Total Equity 199,256

208,510

174,938

(4.4 %)

13.9 % Fixed Income:

















Emerging Markets 4,856

5,191

6,919

(6.5 %)

(29.8 %) Global 12,038

12,625

11,138

(4.6 %)

8.1 % Local 5,166

5,268

5,617

(1.9 %)

(8.0 %) Multi-Regional 23,582

24,102

19,612

(2.2 %)

20.2 % Total Fixed Income 45,642

47,186

43,286

(3.3 %)

5.4 % Alternative Investments 3,842

3,616

2,917

6.3 %

31.7 % Private Wealth Alternative Investments 3,343

3,163

3,097

5.7 %

7.9 % Private Equity 1,576

1,477

1,514

6.7 %

4.1 % Cash Management 641

585

569

9.6 %

12.7 % Total AUM $254,300

$264,537

$226,321

(3.9 %)

12.4 %









































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



















AUM - Beginning of Period $264,537

$248,360

$247,657

$226,321

$246,651



















Net Flows (19,713)

4,575

(10,068)

(18,120)

(35,676) Market and foreign exchange

















appreciation (depreciation) 9,476

11,602

(11,268)

46,099

15,346



















AUM - End of Period $254,300

$264,537

$226,321

$254,300

$226,321



















Average AUM $261,075

$257,358

$233,813

$246,851

$243,003



















% Change in Average AUM



1.4 %

11.7 %





1.6 %

Note: Average AUM generally represents the average of the monthly ending AUM balances for the period.



RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024





















Net Revenue Financial Advisory net revenue - U.S. GAAP $542,303

$427,335

$520,451

$1,834,303

$1,756,183 Adjustments:



















Reimbursable deal costs, provision for credit losses and other (g) (601)

(5,061)

(12,780)

(9,433)

(25,764)

Interest expense (credit) (h) (74)

5

1

(61)

43

Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (i) -

-

-

-

587 Adjusted Financial Advisory net revenue $541,628

$422,279

$507,672

$1,824,809

$1,731,049





















Asset Management net revenue - U.S. GAAP $367,119

$327,029

$312,136

$1,274,726

$1,186,977 Adjustments:



















Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (j) (7,432)

(12,765)

(8,893)

(32,272)

(22,214)

Distribution fees and other (g) (21,102)

(20,083)

(16,038)

(76,712)

(64,901)

Interest expense (h) 4

8

6

21

12 Adjusted Asset Management net revenue $338,589

$294,189

$287,211

$1,165,763

$1,099,874





















Corporate net revenue - U.S. GAAP ($2,701)

($6,286)

($15,718)

($10,182)

$108,677 Adjustments:



















Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (j) (4,312)

(3,327)

2,476

(13,575)

(7,339)

(Gains) losses related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and similar arrangements (k) (3,749)

(4,823)

8,728

(24,324)

(16,176)

Interest expense (h) 22,654

22,621

22,064

87,322

87,740

Gain on sale of property (l) -

-

-

-

(114,271) Adjusted Corporate net revenue $11,892

$8,185

$17,550

$39,241

$58,631





















Net revenue - U.S. GAAP $906,721

$748,078

$816,869

$3,098,847

$3,051,837 Adjustments:



















Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (j) (11,744)

(16,092)

(6,417)

(45,847)

(29,553)

(Gains) losses related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and similar arrangements (k) (3,749)

(4,823)

8,728

(24,324)

(16,176)

Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, provision for credit losses and other (g) (21,703)

(25,144)

(28,818)

(86,145)

(90,665)

Interest expense (h) 22,584

22,634

22,071

87,282

87,795

Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (i) -

-

-

-

587

Gain on sale of property (l) -

-

-

-

(114,271) Adjusted net revenue $892,109

$724,653

$812,433

$3,029,813

$2,889,554

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________ See Notes to Financial Schedules



RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024





















Compensation and Benefits Expense Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP $637,694

$498,212

$534,423

$2,085,384

$2,003,212 Adjustments:



















Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (j) (5,310)

(12,594)

(13,707)

(26,081)

(19,961)

(Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and similar arrangements (m) (3,749)

(4,823)

8,728

(24,324)

(16,176)

Expenses associated with senior management transition (n) (43,976)

(6,148)

-

(50,124)

-

Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives -

-

-

-

(46,610)

Expenses associated with sale of property (o) -

-

3,119

-

(17,002) Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $584,659

$474,647

$532,563

$1,984,855

$1,903,463





















Non-Compensation Expenses Non-compensation expenses - U.S. GAAP $182,704

$175,082

$183,599

$704,640

$670,390 Adjustments:



















Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (j) (2,085)

(1,246)

(726)

(5,582)

(2,805)

Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, provision for credit losses and other (g) (21,703)

(25,144)

(28,818)

(86,145)

(90,665)

Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (26)

(27)

(53)

(105)

(242)

Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives -

-

-

-

(1,532) Adjusted non-compensation expenses $158,890

$148,665

$154,002

$612,808

$575,146





















Operating Income Operating income - U.S. GAAP $84,952

$94,930

$107,084

$327,598

$386,472 Adjustments:



















Noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements (j) (4,349)

(2,252)

8,016

(14,184)

(6,787)

Interest expense (h) 22,584

22,634

22,071

87,282

87,795

Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 26

27

53

105

242

Expenses associated with senior management transition (n) 43,976

6,148

-

50,124

-

Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (i) -

-

-

-

587

Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives -

-

-

-

48,142

Gain on sale of property (l) -

-

-

-

(114,271)

Expenses associated with sale of property (o) -

-

(3,119)

-

17,002

Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (p) 1,371

(20,146)

(8,237)

(18,775)

(8,237) Adjusted operating income $148,560

$101,341

$125,868

$432,150

$410,945





















Provision for Income Taxes Provision for income taxes - U.S. GAAP $30,738

$21,430

$28,788

$76,578

$99,764 Adjustment:



















Tax effect of adjustments 6,439

(4,623)

(9,975)

1,816

(20,972) Adjusted provision for income taxes $37,177

$16,807

$18,813

$78,394

$78,792





















Net Income attributable to Lazard, Inc. Net income attributable to Lazard, Inc. - U.S. GAAP $49,863

$71,247

$86,310

$236,831

$279,912 Adjustments:



















Expenses associated with senior management transition (n) 43,976

6,148

-

50,124

-

Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (i) -

-

-

-

587

Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives -

-

-

-

48,142

Gain on sale of property (l) -

-

-

-

(114,271)

Expenses associated with sale of property (o) -

-

(3,119)

-

17,002

Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (p) 1,371

(20,146)

(8,237)

(18,775)

(8,237)

Noncontrolling interests effect of adjustments -

-

-

-

3

Tax effect of adjustments (6,439)

4,623

9,975

(1,816)

20,972 Adjusted net income $88,771

$61,872

$84,929

$266,364

$244,110





















Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - U.S. GAAP 107,610,166

108,001,762

106,113,813

106,338,079

102,392,171 Adjustment:



















Participating securities including profits interest participation rights and other 3,453,907

2,352,920

2,243,743

2,609,833

2,006,077 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (d) 111,064,073

110,354,682

108,357,556

108,947,912

104,398,248





















Diluted Net Income per Share Diluted net income per share - U.S. GAAP $0.45

$0.65

$0.80

$2.17

$2.68 Diluted net income effect of adjustments 0.35

(0.09)

(0.02)

0.27

(0.34) Adjusted net income per share $0.80

$0.56

$0.78

$2.44

$2.34

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________ See Notes to Financial Schedules

RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



















Non-compensation expenses - U.S. GAAP:

















Occupancy and equipment $31,579

$31,908

$33,798

$132,603

$132,935 Marketing and business development 35,077

26,085

28,572

118,486

99,446 Technology and information services 48,845

48,862

47,573

193,195

183,524 Professional services 23,708

20,951

23,954

88,085

87,109 Fund administration and outsourced services 33,077

32,390

25,923

122,066

107,173 Other 10,418

14,886

23,779

50,205

60,203 Non-compensation expenses - U.S. GAAP $182,704

$175,082

$183,599

$704,640

$670,390



















Non-compensation expenses - Adjustments:

















Occupancy and equipment (j) ($99)

($98)

($93)

($387)

($1,849) Marketing and business development (g) (j) (5,885)

(3,989)

(4,501)

(16,563)

(12,588) Technology and information services (g) (j) (52)

(39)

(30)

(154)

(180) Professional services (g) (j) (1,310)

(957)

(1,368)

(4,934)

(4,596) Fund administration and outsourced services (g) (j) (19,121)

(18,814)

(14,942)

(71,522)

(62,226) Other (g) (j) 2,653

(2,520)

(8,662)

1,728

(13,805) Non-compensation expenses - Adjustments ($23,814)

($26,417)

($29,596)

($91,832)

($95,244)



















Adjusted non-compensation expenses:

















Occupancy and equipment $31,480

$31,810

$33,705

$132,216

$131,086 Marketing and business development 29,192

22,096

24,071

101,923

86,858 Technology and information services 48,793

48,823

47,543

193,041

183,344 Professional services 22,398

19,994

22,586

83,151

82,513 Fund administration and outsourced services 13,956

13,576

10,980

50,544

44,947 Other 13,071

12,366

15,117

51,933

46,398 Adjusted non-compensation expenses $158,890

$148,665

$154,002

$612,808

$575,146

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________ See Notes to Financial Schedules

Notes to Financial Schedules

(a) A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted compensation and benefits expense as a percentage of adjusted net revenue.





















(b) A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted non-compensation expenses as a percentage of adjusted net revenue.





















(c) A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted operating income as a percentage of adjusted net revenue.





















(d) A non-GAAP measure which includes units of the long-term incentive compensation program consisting of profits interest participation rights, which are equity incentive awards that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock. Certain profits interest participation rights may be excluded from the computations to U.S. GAAP net income per share. In addition, this measure includes the dilutive effect of the weighted average number of shares of common stock issuable from share-based compensation programs.





















(e) A non-GAAP measure which represents the adjusted provision for income taxes as a percentage of adjusted operating income less interest expense, amortization and other acquisition-related costs.

























Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ in thousands) December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted provision for income taxes $37,177

$16,807

$18,813

$78,394

$78,792

Adjusted operating income less interest expense, amortization and other acquisition-related costs $125,950

$78,680

$103,744

$344,763

$322,908

Adjusted effective tax rate 29.5 %

21.4 %

18.1 %

22.7 %

24.4 %





















(f) Current cash incentive compensation is composed of cash bonuses for a given year which are paid early in the following year, and for which no future service is required.





















(g) Represents certain distribution, introducer and management fees paid to third parties, reimbursable deal costs, and provision for credit losses relating to fees and other receivables that are deemed uncollectible, for which an equal amount is excluded for purposes of determining adjusted non-compensation expenses and included for purposes of determining adjusted net revenue.





















(h) Interest expense (credit), excluding interest expense incurred by Lazard Frères Banque SA ("LFB"), is added back in determining adjusted net revenue because such expense relates to corporate financing activities and is not considered to be a cost directly related to the revenue of our business.





















(i) Represents losses associated with the closing of certain offices as part of the cost-saving initiatives, primarily consisting of the reclassification of currency translation adjustments to earnings from accumulated other comprehensive loss.





















(j) (Revenue) loss and expenses related to the consolidation of noncontrolling interests and similar arrangements are excluded because the Company has no economic interest in such amounts.





















(k) Represents changes in the fair value of investments held in connection with LFI and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from compensation and benefits expense.





















(l) Represents gain on the sale of an owned office building.





















(m) Represents changes in the fair value of the compensation liability recorded in connection with LFI and other similar deferred incentive compensation awards, for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from adjusted net revenue.





















(n) Represents expenses associated with the departure of certain executive officers.





















(o) Represents estimated statutory profit-sharing expenses associated with the sale of an owned office building.





















(p) Represents the effect of the periodic revaluation of the TRA liability.

