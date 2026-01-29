ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Net Interest Margin Widens By 16 Basis Points

Performance Metrics Gain Momentum

Branch Rationalization to Result In 5 Closures

Credit Trends Remain Solid

Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the "Company" or "ConnectOne"), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $39.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $18.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.75 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.78 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Full-year 2025 net income available to common stockholders was $74.4 million, compared to $67.8 million for the full-year 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2025 were $1.63, compared with $1.76 for the full-year 2024. Return on average assets was 1.12%, 1.16% and 0.84% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 13.66%, 14.74% and 8.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Operating net income available to common stockholders was $42.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, $35.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.83 for the fourth quarter of 2025, $0.70 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating return on average assets was 1.24%, 1.05% and 0.90% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 14.27%, 12.55% and 8.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.

The decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $13.4 million decrease in noninterest income primarily due to nonrecurring benefits related to the employee retention tax credit ("ERTC") of $6.6 million and a defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain of $3.5 million that were realized in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by a $4.6 million increase in net interest income, a $3.2 million reduction in the provision for credit losses, a decrease in income tax expense of $2.4 million and a decrease in noninterest expenses of $1.7 million. The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $41.9 million increase in net interest income, a $2.3 million increase in noninterest income and a reduction in the provision for credit losses of $1.2 million. These were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $18.4 million and an increase in income tax expense of $7.8 million.

"I'm pleased with ConnectOne's strong fourth quarter performance underscored by robust core earnings and expanding margins," stated Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The Bank's net interest margin widened by 16 basis points during the quarter, benefiting from an 18 basis-point improvement in our cost of interest-bearing deposits combined with virtually no change in our loan portfolio yield. Our net interest margin is expected to continue its upward trend during 2026 with deposit and borrowing costs decreasing and loan yields increasing." Mr. Sorrentino added, "Loans and client deposits, which exclude a reduction of over $280 million of brokered deposits during the quarter, both grew sequentially by more than 5% annualized, while credit trends remained stable. Our nonperforming asset ratio was just 0.33%, while annualized net charge-offs were 0.17%. Performance metrics are gaining momentum, with operating returns on assets advancing by nearly 20 basis points to 1.24%, and average tangible common equity advancing by 172 basis points to 14.27%. Further, our tangible book value per share increased by an additional 3% during the quarter to $23.52."

"Operationally, with the merger integration behind us, we're continuing to realize incremental synergies across the franchise. ConnectOne's scalable operating model, leading technology and robust business offerings are now driving both greater efficiency and accelerated growth."

Mr. Sorrentino concluded, "2025 was a very strong year for ConnectOne and we enter 2026 with solid operating momentum. We look forward to building upon our client-first culture and relationship-driven strategy to drive growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on March 2, 2026, to common stockholders of record on February 13, 2026. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company's 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on March 2, 2026 to holders of record on February 13, 2026.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $107.8 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 4.5%, from the third quarter of 2025. The increase from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a 16 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.27% from 3.11%. The margin benefited from stable rates on interest earning-assets, despite a declining-rate environment, combined with a 14 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits and a 38 basis-point decrease in the cost of subordinated debentures and borrowings, reflecting the refinancing of higher coupon subordinated debentures in September 2025.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $42.2 million, or 64.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a 41 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.27% from 2.86%, and a 43.6% increase in average interest-earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was primarily due to the merger with the First of Long Island Corporation ("FLIC"). The margin benefited from a 58 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in cost of subordinated debt and borrowings.

Noninterest income was $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company realized a $6.6 million one-time benefit related to the ERTC, a federal program under the CARES Act intended to encourage employee retention during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Company also recognized a $3.5 million defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain. The gain resulted from freezing the FLIC defined benefit pension plan on September 30, 2025. Excluding the impact of these two nonrecurring items, noninterest income decreased $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was due to a $2.5 million decrease in net (losses) gains on equity securities, a $0.5 million decrease in deposit, loan and other income, and a $0.2 million decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale, primarily SBA loans. The current pipeline for SBA loans, including those referred from our BoeFly subsidiary, remains robust and is expected to result in pretax gains exceeding $4 million during 2026. Excluding the aforementioned ERTC and defined pension plan curtailment gain, noninterest income increased by $2.3 million during the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was due to a $1.5 million increase in deposit, loan and other income and a $1.3 million increase in BOLI income, which was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in net (losses) gains on equity securities. The increases in deposit, loan and other income and BOLI income were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

Noninterest expenses were $56.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, $58.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease of $1.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.4 million decrease in merger expense, a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $1.0 million decrease in restructuring and exit charges, which was partially offset by $1.3 million of charges associated with the anticipated first quarter 2026 closure of five retail banking branches and a $0.2 million increase in marketing and advertising expenses. The $18.4 million increase in noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $9.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $2.9 million increase in amortization of core deposit intangibles, a $2.4 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $1.3 million increase in other expenses, a $0.8 million increase in information technology and communication expenses, a $0.8 million increase in branch closing expenses, a $0.6 million increase in FDIC insurance expense, a $0.5 million increase in marketing and advertising expense and a $0.5 million increase in professional and consulting expense, which were partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in merger expense. The variances from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

Income tax expense was $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 26.0%, 28.4% and 23.0% for the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. The variances in expense and effective rates for these periods were primarily due to the merger with FLIC. For 2026, our effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately 28.0%, reflecting statutory rates for metropolitan New York City, book/tax permanent differences, organizational structure and investment tax credits.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. In each of the quarters presented, the provision for credit losses reflected net portfolio growth, charges related to individually evaluated loans, and changing macroeconomic forecasts and conditions. The current quarter provision benefitted from lower loss drivers in our CECL model, slightly offset by increased qualitative factors, and a reserve release related to the favorable workout and repayment on loans with nonaccretable credit marks.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $45.9 million as of December 31, 2025, $39.7 million as of September 30, 2025 and $57.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.33% as of December 31, 2025, 0.28% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.58% as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.40%, 0.35% and 0.69%, as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.17% for the fourth quarter of 2025, 0.18% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses represented 1.35%, 1.38% and 1.00% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio increased $71.6 million to $154.3 million, compared to $82.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the FLIC merger: $43.3 million of allowance recorded through goodwill related to the purchased credit-deteriorated loans and $27.4 million reflecting the initial provision for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 336.1% as of December 31, 2025, 394.5% as of September 30, 2025 and 144.3% as of December 31, 2024. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 2.49% as of December 31, 2025, down from 2.57% as of September 30, 2025 and from 2.65% as of December 31, 2024. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days were 0.26% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2025, 0.08% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.04% as of December 31, 2024.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company's total assets were $14.0 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $9.9 billion as of December 31, 2024. Loans receivable were $11.5 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $8.3 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $11.2 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $7.8 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets, loans receivable and total deposits were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily due to an increase in common stock of $270.8 million, which represented the fair value stock consideration issued for the FLIC merger, an increase in retained earnings of $42.5 million, and decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $16.0 million. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.62% and $23.52, respectively, compared to 9.49% and $23.92, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $280.2 million as of December 31, 2025, and $213.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 92,406 - 57,816 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 288,489 298,672 Cash and cash equivalents 380,895 356,488 Investment securities 1,250,938 612,847 Equity securities 19,287 20,092 Loans held-for-sale 391 743 Loans receivable 11,453,280 8,274,810 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 154,305 82,685 Net loans receivable 11,298,975 8,192,125 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 54,722 40,449 Bank premises and equipment, net 55,285 28,447 Accrued interest receivable 60,761 45,498 Bank owned life insurance 370,713 243,672 Right of use operating lease assets 29,603 14,489 Goodwill 220,235 208,372 Core deposit intangibles 59,923 4,639 Other assets 200,972 111,739 Total assets - 14,002,700 - 9,879,600 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing - 2,420,397 - 1,422,044 Interest-bearing 8,820,218 6,398,070 Total deposits 11,240,615 7,820,114 Borrowings 903,489 688,064 Subordinated debentures, net 201,864 79,944 Operating lease liabilities 32,446 15,498 Other liabilities 50,946 34,276 Total liabilities 12,429,360 8,637,896 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 110,927 110,927 Common stock 857,765 586,946 Additional paid-in capital 38,763 36,347 Retained earnings 673,897 631,446 Treasury stock (76,116 - (76,116 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,896 - (47,846 - Total stockholders' equity 1,573,340 1,241,704 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 14,002,700 - 9,879,600

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/25 12/31/24 12/31/25 12/31/24 Interest income Interest and fees on loans - 167,532 - 118,346 - 581,136 - 477,859 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 11,628 4,804 36,085 18,561 Tax-exempt 1,995 1,109 6,525 4,503 Dividends 936 959 3,694 4,349 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 4,249 2,815 17,428 12,617 Total interest income 186,340 128,033 644,868 517,889 Interest expense Deposits 70,854 58,568 260,294 244,846 Borrowings 8,891 4,754 31,323 25,706 Total interest expense 79,745 63,322 291,617 270,552 Net interest income 106,595 64,711 353,251 247,337 Provision for credit losses 2,300 3,500 47,000 13,800 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,295 61,211 306,251 233,537 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 3,289 1,798 11,701 6,861 Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain - - 3,501 - Employee retention tax credit - - 6,608 - Income on bank owned life insurance 2,946 1,656 9,548 7,142 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 631 597 2,003 2,723 Net (losses) gains on equity securities (846 - (307 - 1,704 2 Total noninterest income 6,020 3,744 35,065 16,728 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 31,211 22,244 111,423 90,053 Occupancy and equipment 5,265 2,818 16,545 11,615 FDIC insurance 2,400 1,800 8,600 7,200 Professional and consulting 2,908 2,449 10,801 8,447 Marketing and advertising 974 495 3,180 2,420 Information technology and communications 5,366 4,523 20,005 17,574 Restructuring and exit charges - - 994 - Merger expenses 498 863 34,461 1,605 Branch closing expenses 1,275 477 1,275 477 Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge - - 327 - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 3,196 296 7,922 1,235 Other expenses 3,853 2,533 13,040 11,172 Total noninterest expenses 56,946 38,498 228,573 151,798 Income before income tax expense 53,369 26,457 112,743 98,467 Income tax expense 13,851 6,086 32,300 24,674 Net income 39,518 20,371 80,443 73,793 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 6,036 6,036 Net income available to common stockholders - 38,009 - 18,862 - 74,407 - 67,757 Earnings per common share: Basic - 0.76 - 0.49 - 1.64 - 1.77 Diluted 0.75 0.49 1.63 1.76

ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As of Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) Total assets - 14,002,700 - 14,023,585 - 13,915,738 - 9,759,255 - 9,879,600 Loans receivable: Commercial 1,558,436 1,613,421 1,597,590 1,483,392 1,522,308 Commercial real estate 4,625,143 4,310,159 4,285,663 3,356,943 3,384,319 Multifamily 3,437,080 3,420,465 3,348,308 2,490,256 2,506,782 Commercial construction 623,902 728,615 681,222 617,593 616,246 Residential 1,210,980 1,233,305 1,254,646 256,555 249,691 Consumer 2,017 2,166 1,709 1,604 1,136 Gross loans 11,457,558 11,308,131 11,169,138 8,206,343 8,280,482 Net deferred loan fees (4,278 - (4,495 - (4,661 - (5,209 - (5,672 - Loans receivable 11,453,280 11,303,636 11,164,477 8,201,134 8,274,810 Loans held-for-sale 391 - 1,027 202 743 Total loans - 11,453,671 - 11,303,636 - 11,165,504 - 8,201,336 - 8,275,553 Investment and equity securities - 1,270,225 - 1,272,335 - 1,246,907 - 655,665 - 632,939 Goodwill and other intangible assets 280,158 278,730 281,926 212,732 213,011 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand - 2,420,397 - 2,513,102 - 2,424,529 - 1,319,196 - 1,422,044 Time deposits 2,796,877 2,977,952 3,065,015 2,550,223 2,557,200 Other interest-bearing deposits 6,023,341 5,878,241 5,788,943 3,897,811 3,840,870 Total deposits - 11,240,615 - 11,369,295 - 11,278,487 - 7,767,230 - 7,820,114 Borrowings - 903,489 - 833,443 - 783,859 - 613,053 - 688,064 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 201,864 201,677 276,500 80,071 79,944 Total stockholders' equity 1,573,340 1,538,344 1,496,431 1,252,939 1,241,704 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets - 13,963,138 - 14,050,585 - 11,108,430 - 9,748,605 - 9,563,446 Loans receivable: Commercial - 1,597,123 - 1,583,673 - 1,486,245 - 1,488,962 - 1,487,850 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 7,822,943 7,630,195 6,404,302 5,852,342 5,733,188 Commercial construction 646,414 704,170 643,115 610,859 631,022 Residential 1,221,171 1,241,375 587,118 256,430 250,589 Consumer 5,473 6,747 5,759 5,687 5,204 Gross loans 11,293,124 11,166,160 9,126,539 8,214,280 8,107,853 Net deferred loan fees (4,708 - (4,418 - (5,097 - (5,525 - (4,727 - Loans receivable 11,288,416 11,161,742 9,121,442 8,208,755 8,103,126 Loans held-for-sale 230 318 352 259 498 Total loans - 11,288,646 - 11,162,060 - 9,121,794 - 8,209,014 - 8,103,624 Investment and equity securities - 1,269,275 - 1,274,000 - 845,614 - 655,191 - 653,988 Goodwill and other intangible assets 279,165 280,814 235,848 212,915 213,205 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand - 2,473,596 2,486,993 1,680,653 1,305,722 1,304,699 Time deposits 2,946,459 3,019,848 2,662,411 2,480,990 2,478,163 Other interest-bearing deposits 5,907,547 5,889,230 4,463,648 3,888,131 3,838,575 Total deposits - 11,327,602 - 11,396,071 - 8,806,712 - 7,674,843 - 7,621,437 Borrowings - 781,388 - 783,994 - 723,303 - 686,391 - 648,300 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 201,741 263,511 170,802 79,988 79,862 Total stockholders' equity 1,558,366 1,513,892 1,344,254 1,254,373 1,241,738

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Net interest income - 106,595 - 102,017 - 78,883 - 65,756 - 64,711 Provision for credit losses 2,300 5,500 35,700 3,500 3,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,295 96,517 43,183 62,256 61,211 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 3,289 3,836 2,570 2,006 1,798 Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain - 3,501 - - - Employee retention tax credit - 6,608 - - - Income on bank owned life insurance 2,946 2,931 2,087 1,584 1,656 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 631 859 181 332 597 Net (losses) gains on equity securities (846 - 1,674 347 529 (307 - Total noninterest income 6,020 19,409 5,185 4,451 3,744 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 31,211 32,401 25,233 22,578 22,244 Occupancy and equipment 5,265 5,122 3,478 2,680 2,818 FDIC insurance 2,400 2,400 2,000 1,800 1,800 Professional and consulting 2,908 2,929 2,598 2,366 2,449 Marketing and advertising 974 771 840 595 495 Information technology and communications 5,366 5,243 4,792 4,604 4,523 Restructuring and exit charges - 994 - - - Merger expenses 498 1,898 30,745 1,320 863 Branch closing expenses 1,275 - - - 477 Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge - - - 327 - Amortization of core deposit intangible 3,196 3,196 1,251 279 296 Other expenses 3,853 3,719 2,712 2,756 2,533 Total noninterest expenses 56,946 58,673 73,649 39,305 38,498 Income (loss) before income tax expense 53,369 57,253 (25,281 - 27,402 26,457 Income tax expense (benefit) 13,851 16,277 (4,988 - 7,160 6,086 Net income (loss) 39,518 40,976 (20,293 - 20,242 20,371 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders - 38,009 - 39,467 - (21,802 - - 18,733 - 18,862 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 50,414,115 50,462,030 42,173,758 38,511,237 38,519,581 Diluted EPS - 0.75 - 0.78 - (0.52 - - 0.49 - 0.49 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income: Net income (loss) - 39,518 - 40,976 - (20,293 - - 20,242 - 20,371 Restructuring and exit charges - 994 - - - Merger expenses 498 1,898 30,745 1,320 863 Estimated state tax liability on intercompany dividends - - 3,000 - - Initial provision for credit losses related to merger - - 27,418 - - Branch closing expenses 1,275 - - - 477 Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge - - - 327 - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 3,196 3,196 1,251 279 296 Net losses (gains) on equity securities 846 (1,674 - (347 - (529 - 307 Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain - (3,501 - - - - Employee retention tax credit - (6,608 - - - - Tax impact of adjustments (1,802 - 1,737 (17,168 - (420 - (585 - Operating net income - 43,531 - 37,018 - 24,606 - 21,219 - 21,729 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 Operating net income available to common stockholders - 42,022 - 35,509 - 23,097 - 19,710 - 20,220 Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) - 0.83 - 0.70 - 0.55 - 0.51 - 0.52 Return on Assets Measures Average assets - 13,963,138 - 14,050,585 - 11,108,430 - 9,748,605 - 9,563,446 Return on avg. assets 1.12 - 1.16 - (0.73 )% 0.84 - 0.84 - Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (2) 1.24 1.05 0.89 0.88 0.90 Pre-provision net operating revenue ("PPNR") return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (3) 1.75 1.61 1.52 1.34 1.33

(1) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. (2) Operating net income divided by average assets. (3) Net income before income tax expense, provision for credit losses, merger charges, BOLI restructuring charges, restructuring and exit charges, employee retention tax credit, defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain, amortization of core deposit intangibles and net gains on equity securities divided by average assets.

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands) Average stockholders' equity - 1,558,366 - 1,513,892 - 1,344,254 - 1,254,373 - 1,241,738 Less: average preferred stock (110,927 - (110,927 - (110,927 - (110,927 - (110,927 - Average common equity - 1,447,439 - 1,402,965 - 1,233,327 - 1,143,446 - 1,130,811 Less: average intangible assets (279,165 - (280,814 - (235,848 - (212,915 - (213,205 - Average tangible common equity - 1,168,274 - 1,122,151 - 997,479 - 930,531 - 917,606 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 10.42 - 11.16 - (7.09 )% 6.64 - 6.64 - Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP) (4) 11.52 10.04 7.51 6.99 7.11 Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (5) 13.66 14.74 (8.42 - 8.25 8.27 Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (6) 14.27 12.55 9.29 8.59 8.77 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses - 56,946 - 58,673 - 73,649 - 39,305 - 38,498 Restructuring and exit charges - (994 - - - - Merger expenses (498 - (1,898 - (30,745 - (1,320 - (863 - Branch closing expenses (1,275 - - - - (477 - Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge - - - (327 - - Amortization of core deposit intangibles (3,196 - (3,196 - (1,251 - (279 - (296 - Operating noninterest expense - 51,977 - 52,585 - 41,653 - 37,379 - 36,862 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) - 107,761 - 103,155 - 79,810 - 66,580 - 65,593 Noninterest income 6,020 19,409 5,185 4,451 3,744 Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain - (3,501 - - - - Employee retention tax credit - (6,608 - - - - Net losses (gains) on equity securities 846 (1,674 - (347 - (529 - 307 Operating revenue - 114,627 - 110,781 - 84,648 - 70,502 - 69,644 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (7) 45.3 - 47.5 - 49.2 - 53.0 - 52.9 - Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets - 13,093,053 - 13,172,443 - 10,468,589 - 9,224,712 - 9,117,201 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) - 107,761 - 103,155 - 79,810 - 66,580 - 65,593 Net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.27 - 3.11 - 3.06 - 2.93 - 2.86 -

(4) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity. (5) Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity. (6) Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity. (7) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.

As of Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Stockholders equity - 1,573,340 - 1,538,344 - 1,496,431 - 1,252,939 - 1,241,704 Less: preferred stock (110,927 - (110,927 - (110,927 - (110,927 - (110,927 - Common equity - 1,462,413 - 1,427,417 - 1,385,504 - 1,142,012 - 1,130,777 Less: intangible assets (280,158 - (278,730 - (281,926 - (212,732 - (213,011 - Tangible common equity - 1,182,255 - 1,148,687 - 1,103,578 - 929,280 - 917,766 Total assets - 14,002,700 - 14,023,585 - 13,915,738 - 9,759,255 - 9,879,600 Less: intangible assets (280,158 - (278,730 - (281,926 - (212,732 - (213,011 - Tangible assets - 13,722,542 - 13,744,855 - 13,633,812 - 9,546,523 - 9,666,589 Common shares outstanding 50,271,854 50,273,089 50,270,162 38,469,975 38,370,317 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 10.44 - 10.18 - 9.96 - 11.70 - 11.45 - Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (8) 8.62 8.36 8.09 9.73 9.49 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 9.61 - 9.35 - 11.58 - 11.33 - 11.33 - Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.24 10.17 10.04 11.14 10.97 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.22 11.17 11.06 12.46 12.29 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.88 13.88 14.35 14.29 14.11 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 10.59 - 10.35 - 12.81 - 11.67 - 11.66 - Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 12.36 12.37 12.22 12.82 12.63 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.36 12.37 12.22 12.82 12.63 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.33 13.38 13.24 13.79 13.60 Book value per share (GAAP) - 29.09 - 28.39 - 27.56 - 29.69 - 29.47 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 23.52 22.85 21.95 24.16 23.92 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries): Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Charge-offs - 5,613 - 5,174 - 5,039 - 3,555 - 3,363 Recoveries (836 - (38 - (118 - (155 - (29 - Net loan charge-offs - 4,777 - 5,136 - 4,921 - 3,400 - 3,334 Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.17 - 0.18 - 0.22 - 0.17 - 0.16 - Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans - 45,915 - 39,671 - 39,228 - 49,860 - 57,310 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets - 45,915 - 39,671 - 39,228 - 49,860 - 57,310 Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") - 154,305 - 156,499 - 156,190 - 82,403 - 82,685 Less: nonaccretable credit marks 42,023 43,336 43,336 173 173 ACL excluding nonaccretable credit marks - 112,282 - 113,163 - 112,854 - 82,230 - 82,512 Loans receivable 11,453,280 11,303,636 11,164,477 8,201,134 8,274,810 Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.40 - 0.35 - 0.35 - 0.61 - 0.69 - Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.33 0.28 0.28 0.51 0.58 ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.35 1.38 1.40 1.00 1.00 ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 336.1 394.5 398.2 165.3 144.3

(8) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (9) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Investment securities (1) (2) - 1,329,393 - 14,154 4.22 - - 1,355,775 - 14,581 4.27 - - 736,131 - 6,207 3.35 - Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4) 11,288,646 168,167 5.91 11,162,060 166,541 5.92 8,103,624 118,934 5.84 Federal funds sold and interest- bearing deposits with banks 425,840 4,249 3.96 605,344 6,644 4.35 238,957 2,815 4.69 Restricted investment in bank stock 49,174 936 7.55 49,264 1,081 8.71 38,489 959 9.91 Total interest-earning assets 13,093,053 187,506 5.68 13,172,443 188,847 5.69 9,117,201 128,915 5.63 Allowance for loan losses (158,576 - (159,157 - (83,938 - Noninterest-earning assets 1,028,661 1,037,299 620,183 Total assets - 13,963,138 - 14,050,585 - 9,653,446 Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market deposits 2,919,230 21,882 2.97 3,041,528 24,578 3.21 1,642,737 12,694 3.07 Savings deposits 1,012,567 7,233 2.83 949,775 7,198 3.01 559,450 4,710 3.35 Time deposits 2,946,459 28,520 3.84 3,019,848 30,072 3.95 2,478,163 27,374 4.39 Other interest-bearing deposits 1,975,750 13,219 2.65 1,897,927 13,361 2.79 1,636,388 13,790 3.35 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,854,006 70,854 3.17 8,909,078 75,209 3.35 6,316,738 58,568 3.69 Borrowings 781,388 4,582 2.33 783,994 4,550 2.30 648,300 3,430 2.10 Subordinated debentures 201,741 4,294 8.44 263,511 5,917 8.91 79,862 1,305 6.50 Finance lease 995 15 5.98 1,068 16 5.94 1,280 19 5.91 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,838,130 79,745 3.22 9,957,651 85,692 3.41 7,046,180 63,322 3.58 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,473,596 2,486,993 1,304,699 Other liabilities 93,046 92,049 60,829 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,566,642 2,579,042 1,365,528 Stockholders' equity 1,558,366 1,513,892 1,241,738 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 13,963,138 - 14,050,585 - 9,653,446 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 107,761 103,155 65,593 Net interest spread (5) 2.46 - 2.28 - 2.05 - Net interest margin (6) 3.27 - 3.11 - 2.86 - Tax equivalent adjustment (1,166 - (1,138 - (882 - Net interest income - 106,595 - 102,017 - 64,711

