Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Microchip Technology Inc.: PIC32CM PL10 MCUs Expand Microchip's Arm Cortex-M0+ Portfolio

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on decades of experience in serving embedded applications where low power, affordability and ease of development are critical, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has added PIC32CM PL10 MCUs to its PIC32C family of Arm Cortex-M0+ core devices. PL10 MCUs feature a rich set of Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs), 5V operation, touch capabilities, integrated toolsets and safety compliance. The device family targets high-volume applications including industrial control, building automation, consumer appliances, power tools and sensor-based systems. As part of the company's unified MCU strategy, PL10 devices offer pin-to-pin compatibility with AVR MCUs.

The integrated Peripheral Touch Controller (PTC) along with a 12-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) are designed to provide responsive performance in touch applications and strong noise immunity for analog signal measurement. Additional on-chip CIPs help offload time-critical, repetitive and deterministic tasks from the CPU to improve real-time performance and power efficiency. The PL10 supports the Cortex Microcontroller Software Interface Standard (CMSIS), enabling modular, reusable application code to accelerate development.

In addition to support by Microchip's MPLAB development ecosystem, the PL10 family embraces industry standard tools and integrated development environments (IDEs) giving developers more freedom to choose how they build, debug and deploy their software. Compatible third-party tools include Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code), IAR Systems, Arm Keil, SEGGER, Zephyr and MikroElektronika. AI-driven resources such as the MPLAB AI Coding Assistant offer context-aware code generation and real-time product insights to help accelerate and simplify development.

"PL10 MCUs help engineers more easily migrate to higher performance microcontrollers while maintaining the straightforward development experience, power efficiency and cost structure of our established 8-bit solutions," said Greg Robinson, corporate vice president of Microchip's MCU business unit. "As we prepare to introduce a range of new microcontrollers over the next 12-18 months, with everything spanning entry-level to AI-capable devices, Microchip is strengthening its commitment to a comprehensive MCU portfolio designed to meet evolving market demands."

The PL10 family is designed to comply with various industry safety standards including International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 26262 for functional safety in electrical and electronic systems of road vehicles. Additionally, the MCUs are designed to operate from 1.8 to 5.5 volts, supporting performance in high-noise environments such as automotive, IoT, industrial automation and consumer electronics applications. PL10 MCUs enable simultaneous connection to devices operating at different voltage levels without external level shifters using the integrated Multi-Voltage I/O (MVIO).

Visit the website to learn more about Microchip's full portfolio of MCUs

Pricing and Availability
PIC32CM PL10 MCUs are available for purchase directly from Microchip or contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor

Resources
High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

  • Application image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/55044389071/sizes/o/

About Microchip Technology-
Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com

Note: The Microchip name and logo, Microchip logo, AVR and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:
Amber Liptai
480-792-5047
amber.liptai@microchip.com


