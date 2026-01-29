

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $4.060 billion, or $4.52 per share. This compares with $3.342 billion, or $3.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $4.278 billion or $4.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $8.806 billion from $7.489 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.060 Bln. vs. $3.342 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.52 vs. $3.64 last year. -Revenue: $8.806 Bln vs. $7.489 Bln last year.



