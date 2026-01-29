

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $644 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $3.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $725 million or $3.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $2.974 billion from $3.024 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



