Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Hosts Visit From the Office of Florida Congressman Cory Mills

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced that it hosted representatives from the Office of Congressman Cory Mills, a member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), for a technology briefing and facility visit focused on defense readiness, industrial resilience, and workforce development.

During the visit, Laser Photonics demonstrated its laser-powered solutions supporting both sustainment and protection missions. Highlights included its flagship CleanTech handheld laser cleaning systems, which enable efficient naval ship maintenance by accelerating surface preparation, reducing lifecycle costs, and minimizing environmental impact.

Laser Photonics also discussed several high-technology projects currently in development. These included its Bulk-to-Shape additive manufacturing solution, designed to strengthen industrial resilience through on-demand part production. The Company also highlighted its LSAD (Laser Shield Anti-Drone) system, which is being developed to enhance force protection against emerging unmanned aerial threats.

The delegation was hosted by Matthew Kime, Vice President of Government Sales at Fonon Technologies, Laser Photonics' defense-focused partner. Mr. Kime led the briefing and facility tour, outlining how laser-enabled solutions can support U.S. Navy sustainment requirements, enhance force protection, and strengthen domestic defense manufacturing.

Mr. Kime commented: "One of the biggest challenges in defense innovation is moving proven technologies from development into consistent operational use. Laser cleaning is a strong example of where we've already seen real-world success, and engagements like this help apply those lessons to new capabilities by aligning industry solutions with mission requirements early."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

