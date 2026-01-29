Anzeige
WKN: A2JK4Z | ISIN: US9280311039 | Ticker-Symbol: 71F
Frankfurt
29.01.26 | 15:25
30,400 Euro
-1,30 % -0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,40035,00016:30
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 14:30 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2025 Full Year Results And Quarterly Dividend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $6.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the $4.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recognized net income of $19.3 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, compared to $17.0 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

The increase in 2025 year-to-date net income as compared to the prior year was primarily the result of decreased interest expense, as a result of the reduction in cost of funds associated with deposits and borrowings. Cost of funds declined 28 bps year-over-year while yields on earning assets held steady despite several reductions in the prime rate.

Dividend Declaration

On January 27, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock payable on February 27, 2026, to the holders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026. The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 3.57% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on January 27, 2026.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "Our strong fourth quarter performance demonstrates our continued attention to strategic operating efficiency and sustainable growth, with increased net income of $1.4 million over the prior quarter," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loan growth was modest for the quarter and the year, but our strong asset quality continues to enhance financial results, and our capital and liquidity positions remain strong."

Key Performance Indicators

Fourth quarter 2025 compared to third quarter 2025

  • Return on average assets improved to 1.45%. from 1.12%.
  • Return on average equity improved to 13.04% from 10.48%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE)1 improved to 3.50% from 3.43%.
  • Loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 86% from 89%.
  • Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 49.5% from 57.9%.

December 31, 2025 Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2025 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $1.6 million, or 0.1% compared to December 31, 2024. The Company experienced modest loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, with gross loan balances increasing $2.6 million from September 30, 2025.
  • Deposit balances at December 31, 2025 increased $46.8 million or 3.4% from September 30, 2025, and increased $8.2 million since December 31, 2024. This fourth quarter increase is the combined result of the Company's choice to maintain interest rates despite prime decreases and normal corporate deposit behavior at the end of the calendar cycle.
  • Securities balances declined $5.4 million from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025 as the Company allowed the proceeds from natural maturities and cash flow to fund earning assets with more attractive yields.
  • The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through reciprocal Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $200.4 million as of December 31, 2025, $166.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $145.2 million as of September 30, 2025.
  • Outstanding borrowings from the FHLB as of December 31, 2025 were $20.0 million, a decrease of $10.0 million from September 30, 2025. The balance at December 31, 2024 was $20.0 million.
  • As of December 31, 2025, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $233.0 million and held no brokered deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.56% as of December 31, 2025, 0.42% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.19% as of December 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets amounted to $9.2 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $6.8 million as of September 30, 2025 and $3.0 million as of December 31, 2024;
    • Fourteen loans to thirteen borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.2 million, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $2.6 million as of September 30, 2025 and $2.3 million as of December 31, 2024.
    • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $7.0 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $4.2 million at September 30, 2025 and $754 thousand as of December 31, 2024. The past due balance as of December 31, 2025 is comprised of seven loans totaling $6.6 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, one loan secured by residential real estate totaling $391 thousand and three student loans totaling $86 thousand.
    • The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% as of December 31, 2025, 0.69% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.68% as of December 31, 2024. The individual differences in the balances of various pools as well as changing loss rates have resulted in only nominal changes to the overall ACL ratio. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is also a main driver holding the ACL as a percentage of total loans fairly steady year-over-year. Balances in such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.
  • The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $4.8 million as of December 31, 2025.
  • For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a net recovery to the provision for credit losses of $36 thousand, due primarily to updated analysis performed on the Company's loans secured by marketable securities and cash, netted against additional provision for loan growth and unfunded commitments. The reserve for unfunded commitments increased by $140 thousand.

Net Interest Income - Quarterly Comparison

  • Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 of $13.3 million increased $1.1 million, or 9.1%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, predominantly due to decreased interest expense associated with deposit accounts, coupled with increased interest income earned on loans and federal funds sold driving an additional net increase.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 3.50%, compared to 3.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds, as described below.
  • The Bank's yield on loans was 5.74% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 5.63% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the fair value mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 13 bps in the fourth quarter of 2025, and 13 bps in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 173 bps incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased 21 bps from 194 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased period over period by 24 bps, from a cost of 2.51% to 2.27%. The cost of borrowings from the FHLB decreased 35 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2025, from 4.33% to 3.98%.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income - Quarterly Comparison

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased $595 thousand, or 26.2%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a combined result of lower fee income from debit card usage in 2025 and early extinguishment of debt in 2024.

Noninterest Expense - Quarterly Comparison

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased by $1.3 million, or 14.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The 2025 quarter reflected service refunds and credits within data processing expense received as a result of negotiations with the Company's core processing provider.

Efficiency Ratio - Quarterly Comparison

The Company's efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 49.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 60.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as the impact of increased net interest income (FTE)1 and decreased noninterest expense more than offset the decrease in noninterest income. On a year-to-date basis, the efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 57.6% in 2025 compared to 62.0% in 2024, also because of increased net interest income (FTE)1.

Income Taxes - Quarterly Comparison

The effective tax rates amounted to 21.4% and 22.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For each period, the effective income tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate of 21% due to the adoption of the proportional amortization method for accounting for low-income housing tax credits, which increased tax expense, net of the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $34.15 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $29.85 as of December 31, 2024, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $32.21 as of December 31, 2025 compared to $27.70 as of December 31, 2024. These values increased as net retained income increased, the impact of intangible assets declined due to the ongoing amortization of the Company's core deposit intangible asset, and the reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.9 million, or $0.36 per share, were declared and paid during the fourth quarter of 2025. The remaining 67% of net income was retained.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has seven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County (including one limited-service banking facility), and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024*



(Unaudited)





ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$

5,798



$

5,311


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


10,552




11,792


Federal funds sold


54,264




-


Securities:






Available for sale (AFS), at fair value


247,992




263,537


Restricted securities, at cost


6,172




6,193


Total securities


254,164




269,730


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


1,237,577




1,235,969


Allowance for credit losses


(8,270)




(8,455)


Loans, net


1,229,307




1,227,514


Premises and equipment, net


11,687




15,383


Bank owned life insurance


41,302




40,059


Goodwill


7,768




7,768


Core deposit intangible, net


2,682




3,792


Right of use asset, net


6,297




5,551


Deferred tax asset, net


12,079




15,407


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


13,842




14,519


Total assets

$

1,649,742



$

1,616,826


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Liabilities:






Demand deposits:






Noninterest-bearing

$

362,322



$

374,079


Interest-bearing


308,295




303,405


Money market and savings deposit accounts


469,815




437,619


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


291,299




308,443


Total deposits


1,431,731




1,423,546


Federal funds purchased


-




236


Borrowings


20,000




20,000


Junior subordinated debt, net


3,554




3,506


Lease liability


6,192




5,389


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


4,104




3,847


Total liabilities


1,465,581




1,456,524


Commitments and contingent liabilities






Shareholders' equity:






Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-




-


Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,327




13,263


Capital surplus


107,337




106,394


Retained earnings


94,165




82,507


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(30,668)




(41,862)


Total shareholders' equity


184,161




160,302


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,649,742



$

1,616,826








Common shares outstanding


5,393,140




5,370,912


Common shares authorized


10,000,000




10,000,000


Preferred shares outstanding


-




-


Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000




2,000,000



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




For the three months ended



For the twelve months ended




December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024


Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

17,706



$

17,253



$

69,571



$

66,534


Federal funds sold



304




230




835




765


Other interest-bearing deposits



33




41




174




206


Investment securities:













Taxable



1,154




1,340




4,929




6,689


Tax exempt



320




323




1,287




1,302


Dividends



114




111




450




431


Total interest and dividend income



19,631




19,298




77,246




75,927















Interest expense:













Demand deposits



67




67




270




272


Money market and savings deposits



3,057




2,939




12,014




11,803


Certificates and other time deposits



2,827




3,463




11,264




15,410


Borrowings



255




504




1,860




1,691


Federal funds purchased



-




4




28




29


Junior subordinated debt



77




86




301




346


Total interest expense



6,283




7,063




25,737




29,551


Net interest income



13,348




12,235




51,509




46,376


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(36)




(126)




137




(600)


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



13,384




12,361




51,372




46,976















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



236




247




894




1,152


Deposit account fees



338




321




1,261




1,363


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



319




429




1,383




1,914


Bank owned life insurance income



324




297




1,242




1,155


Gains on sales of assets, net



-




-




278




36


Gain on early redemption of debt



-




525




-




904


Losses on sales of AFS, net



-




-




-




(4)


Other



456




449




1,036




1,069


Total noninterest income



1,673




2,268




6,094




7,589















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



3,983




4,162




15,692




15,933


Net occupancy



739




906




3,516




3,662


Equipment



186




206




755




720


Bank franchise tax



439




401




1,706




1,452


Computer software



271




214




1,096




917


Data processing



(63)




622




1,981




2,647


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



240




200




785




700


Marketing, advertising and promotion



157




159




761




730


Professional fees



303




303




1,146




934


Core deposit intangible amortization



259




307




1,110




1,301


Other



962




1,302




4,836




4,670


Total noninterest expense



7,476




8,782




33,384




33,666


Income before income taxes



7,581




5,847




24,082




20,899


Provision for income taxes



1,623




1,286




4,821




3,933


Net income


$

5,958



$

4,561



$

19,261



$

16,966















Net income per common share, basic


$

1.10



$

0.85



$

3.57



$

3.16


Net income per common share, diluted


$

1.10



$

0.85



$

3.55



$

3.15


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,392,763




5,370,912




5,388,926




5,371,439


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,424,154




5,407,489




5,418,399




5,392,114


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




At or For the Three Months Ended




December 31,
2025



September 30,
2025



June 30,
2025



March 31,
2025



December 31,
2024


Common Share Data:
















Net income


$

5,958



$

4,576



$

4,238



$

4,489



$

4,561


Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

1.10



$

0.85



$

0.79



$

0.83



$

0.85


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

1.10



$

0.84



$

0.78



$

0.83



$

0.85


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,392,763




5,391,979




5,391,979




5,378,871




5,370,912


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,424,154




5,424,642




5,417,900




5,402,936




5,407,489


Actual shares outstanding



5,393,140




5,391,979




5,391,979




5,391,979




5,370,912


Tangible book value per share at period end 5


$

32.21



$

30.90



$

29.63



$

28.84



$

27.70


Key Ratios:
















Return on average assets 1



1.45

%



1.12

%



1.05

%



1.12

%



1.12

%

Return on average equity 1



13.04

%



10.48

%



10.05

%



11.05

%



10.98

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.50

%



3.43

%



3.40

%



3.28

%



3.21

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



49.5

%



57.9

%



61.2

%



62.4

%



60.2

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



86.4

%



89.2

%



89.4

%



86.6

%



86.8

%

Net Interest Income:
















Net interest income


$

13,348



$

13,072



$

12,796



$

12,295



$

12,235


Net interest income (FTE) 2


$

13,433



$

13,158



$

12,881



$

12,381



$

12,321


Company Capital Ratios:
















Tier 1 leverage ratio 6



12.52

%



12.26

%



12.12

%



11.83

%



11.34

%

Total risk-based capital ratio 6



20.42

%



20.15

%



19.46

%



18.92

%



18.77

%

Assets and Asset Quality:
















Average earning assets


$

1,521,387



$

1,523,230



$

1,521,345



$

1,529,575



$

1,526,464


Average gross loans


$

1,223,703



$

1,230,805



$

1,240,563



$

1,233,520



$

1,218,460


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

4,754



$

5,241



$

5,724



$

6,242



$

6,785


















Allowance for credit losses on loans:
















Beginning of period


$

8,510



$

8,347



$

8,328



$

8,455



$

8,523


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(176)




253




90




(105)




(208)


Charge-offs



(126)




(146)




(111)




(70)




(127)


Recoveries



62




56




40




48




267


Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(64)




(90)




(71)




(22)




140


End of period


$

8,270



$

8,510



$

8,347



$

8,328



$

8,455


















Non-accrual loans


$

2,198



$

2,568



$

2,614



$

2,764



$

2,267


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



7,042




4,201




5,178




2,274




754


Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4


$

9,240



$

6,769



$

7,792



$

5,038



$

3,021


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.56

%



0.42

%



0.48

%



0.31

%



0.19

%

NPA as a % of gross loans



0.75

%



0.55

%



0.63

%



0.41

%



0.24

%

ACL to gross loans



0.67

%



0.69

%



0.67

%



0.67

%



0.68

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.18

%



0.21

%



0.21

%



0.22

%



0.18

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



0.02

%



0.03

%



0.02

%



0.01

%



-0.05

%



1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented.

5

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

6

All ratios at December 31, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. Ratios for prior periods are presented as filed.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)



For the three months ended




December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

192,797



$

1,268




2.63

%


$

213,609



$

1,451




2.72

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,096




405




2.49

%



66,211




409




2.47

%

Total Securities 1



257,893




1,673




2.59

%



279,820




1,860




2.66

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



933,710




14,166




6.02

%



921,967




13,159




5.68

%

Commercial



263,382




3,100




4.67

%



261,544




3,507




5.33

%

Consumer



26,611




440




6.56

%



34,949




587




6.68

%

Total Loans



1,223,703




17,706




5.74

%



1,218,460




17,253




5.63

%

Federal funds sold



31,551




304




3.82

%



19,313




230




4.74

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



8,240




33




1.59

%



8,871




41




1.84

%

Total Earning Assets



1,521,387




19,716




5.14

%



1,526,464




19,384




5.05

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,868)










(8,555)








Total Non-Earning Assets



119,007










109,030








Total Assets


$

1,631,526









$

1,626,939



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

265,346



$

67




0.10

%


$

263,281



$

67




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



473,389




3,057




2.56

%



442,660




2,939




2.64

%

Time Deposits



301,856




2,827




3.72

%



318,203




3,463




4.33

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,040,591




5,951




2.27

%



1,024,144




6,469




2.51

%

Borrowings



25,435




255




3.98

%



46,253




504




4.33

%

Federal funds purchased



4




0




4.07

%



284




4




5.60

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,547




77




8.61

%



3,499




86




9.78

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,069,577




6,283




2.33

%



1,074,180




7,063




2.62

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



369,880










377,596








Other liabilities



10,860










9,965








Total Liabilities



1,450,317










1,461,741








Shareholders' Equity



181,209










165,198








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,631,526









$

1,626,939








Net Interest Income (FTE) 3





$

13,433









$

12,321





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.81

%









2.43

%

Cost of Funds









1.73

%









1.94

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets 4









1.64

%









1.84

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3,4









3.50

%









3.21

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure.


Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)



For the twelve months ended




December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

198,401



$

5,377




2.71

%


$

249,858



$

7,120




2.85

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,364




1,631




2.50

%



66,399




1,649




2.48

%

Total Securities 1



263,765




7,008




2.66

%



316,257




8,769




2.77

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



943,389




55,119




5.84

%



908,356




51,532




5.67

%

Commercial



258,713




12,418




4.80

%



220,276




12,430




5.64

%

Consumer



30,015




2,034




6.78

%



37,013




2,572




6.95

%

Total Loans



1,232,117




69,571




5.65

%



1,165,645




66,534




5.71

%

Federal funds sold



19,957




835




4.18

%



14,663




765




5.22

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



8,099




174




2.15

%



8,220




206




2.51

%

Total Earning Assets



1,523,938




77,588




5.09

%



1,504,785




76,274




5.07

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,516)










(8,350)








Total Non-Earning Assets



109,084










109,503








Total Assets


$

1,624,506









$

1,605,938



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

267,222



$

270




0.10

%


$

269,136



$

272




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



467,612




12,014




2.57

%



425,386




11,803




2.77

%

Time Deposits



296,218




11,264




3.80

%



333,139




15,410




4.63

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,031,052




23,548




2.28

%



1,027,661




27,485




2.67

%

Borrowings



40,005




1,860




4.65

%



36,111




1,691




4.68

%

Federal funds purchased



569




28




4.92

%



489




29




5.93

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,529




301




8.53

%



3,482




346




9.94

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,075,155




25,737




2.39

%



1,067,743




29,551




2.77

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



367,066










370,178








Other liabilities



10,134










10,597








Total Liabilities



1,452,355










1,448,518








Shareholders' Equity



172,151










157,420








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,624,506









$

1,605,938








Net Interest Income (FTE) 3





$

51,851









$

46,723





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.70

%









2.30

%

Cost of Funds









1.78

%









2.06

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets









1.69

%









1.96

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.40

%









3.10

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended




December 31,
2025



September 30,
2025



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31,
2024


Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income


$

13,348



$

13,072



$

12,796



$

12,295



$

12,235


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



85




86




85




86




86


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

13,433



$

13,158



$

12,881



$

12,381



$

12,321


















Efficiency ratio 2



49.8

%



58.3

%



61.5

%



62.8

%



60.6

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.4

%



-0.3

%



-0.4

%



-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



49.5

%



57.9

%



61.2

%



62.4

%



60.2

%

















Net interest margin



3.48

%



3.40

%



3.37

%



3.26

%



3.19

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.03

%



0.03

%



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.50

%



3.43

%



3.40

%



3.28

%



3.21

%




As of




December 31,
2025



September 30,
2025



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31,
2024


Other financial measures
















Book value per share


$

34.15



$

32.89



$

31.67



$

30.93



$

29.85


Impact of intangible assets 4



(1.94)




(1.99)




(2.04)




(2.09)




(2.15)


Tangible book value per share (non-
GAAP)


$

32.21



$

30.90



$

29.63



$

28.84



$

27.70




For the Years Ended




December 31,
2025



December 31,
2024


Fully tax-equivalent measures







Net interest income


$

51,509



$

46,376


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



342




347


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

51,851



$

46,723









Efficiency ratio 2



58.0

%



62.4

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4

%



-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



57.6

%



62.0

%








Net interest margin



3.38

%



3.08

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.40

%



3.10

%



1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

4

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

