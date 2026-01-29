Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
WKN: A412AL | ISIN: US69932A2042 | Ticker-Symbol: 63G
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 16:13
9,300 Euro
-2,11 % -0,200
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 15:05 Uhr
35 Leser
Paramount Skydance Corporation: Paramount Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Skydance Corporation ("Paramount") (NASDAQ: PSKY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable April 1, 2026, to each of its Class A and Class B shareholders of record as of March 16, 2026.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS - America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

PSKY-IR

SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
