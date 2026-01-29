

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in global markets amidst the Fed's widely expected pause, renewed geopolitical tensions as well as corporate earnings updates.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory as investors digested a mixed batch of earnings from tech sector. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note while the FTSE 100 touched an all-time high. Asian markets too finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The dollar index has edged down. Bond yields are trading mostly lower.



Crude oil prices jumped amidst elevated U.S.-Iran tensions. Gold scaled a fresh peak again amidst safe haven demand. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,077.40, up 0.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,998.30, up 0.29% Germany's DAX at 24,573.22, down 1.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,251.60, up 0.96% France's CAC 40 at 8,135.97, up 0.86% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,966.65, up 0.56% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,375.60, up 0.03% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,927.50, down 0.07% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,157.98, up 0.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 27,968.09, up 0.51%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1956, up 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3809, up 0.02% USD/JPY at 153.30, down 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.7060, up 0.33% USD/CAD at 1.3525, down 0.22% Dollar Index at 96.28, down 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.249%, down 0.05% Germany at 2.8435%, down 0.37% France at 3.414%, down 0.29% U.K. at 4.5120%, down 0.79% Japan at 2.260%, up 1.12%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $69.22, up 2.75%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $65.17, up 3.10%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,545.34, up 3.84%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $87,974.24, down 2.33% Ethereum at $2,932.30, down 3.34% BNB at $890.20, down 1.67% XRP at $1.87, down 2.95% Solana at $122.82, down 3.44%



