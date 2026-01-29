Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 725214 | ISIN: US74386T1051 | Ticker-Symbol: PQ3
Düsseldorf
29.01.26 | 08:13
18,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,90019,10016:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC18,2000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.