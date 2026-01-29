

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), the American coffee chain, Thursday announced its reimagined Starbucks Rewards loyalty program, designed for its 35.5 million active members in the United States.



The rewards program has new tiered structure with three levels - Green, Gold and Reserve and will be launched on March 10.



A green member can enjoy their Birthday Reward, a free beverage or food on their birthday, and will get personalized offers, opportunities to play games like Starbucks for Life, and early access to select beverages and food.



Once a member earns 500 stars in a 12-month period, they become a gold member and enjoy tars that never expire and a seven-day window to redeem their free birthday treat along with all the perks of a green tier member.



Once a member earns 2,500 Stars in a 12-month period, they become a reserve member and can enjoy a variety of Rewards, like a 30-day window to redeem their free birthday treat and at least six additional Double Star Days annually along with green and gold tier benefits.



Further, the coffee giant is introducing a new 60-Star redemption tier that allows members to take $2 off any item.



Members can progress to a higher level at any time as they accumulate Stars, and status is valid for 12 months. To maintain Gold, members must earn 500 Stars during the following year, and Reserve members must earn 2,500 Stars. Progress toward the next level can be easily tracked in the Starbucks app or through a member's Starbucks Rewards account online, the company said in a statement.



Currently, SBUX shares are trading at $94.29, down 0.97% on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News