United States Antimony Corp.: Inaccurate and Misleading Reuters Article

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," "US Antimony," or the "Company"), (NYSE American:UAMY) (NYSE Texas:UAMY), is a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, and the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China and Russia.

Yesterday's Reuters article that was released to the public, is completely inaccurate, misleading, and inconsistent with the facts as they relate to United States Antimony Corporation and the overall antimony and critical minerals business. The article represents a pattern of speculative reporting that mischaracterizes U.S. government policy and creates unnecessary confusion in the world markets.

U.S. Antimony maintains binding, long-term relationships and contractual arrangements with U.S. government agencies that remain fully in effect. There has been no change to our agreements, no change to government obligations, and no impact to our current operations or future outlook.

Any suggestion that federal support for domestic antimony supply has weakened is simply incorrect. Antimony remains a designated critical mineral for U.S. national security, and U.S. Antimony is the only producer of finished antimony products in the Western Hemisphere. There is no alternative domestic or regional source capable of supplying this material at scale.

We remain fully aligned with our government partners and focused on executing our mission: securing a reliable, domestic antimony supply chain for defense, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing. Our operational momentum, commercial trajectory, and long-term visibility remain strong and unwavering.

The Energy Department told Reuters in a statement after the story was published that the article was "false and relies on unnamed sources that are either misinformed or deliberately misleading." The statement did not elaborate on what errors the department said it had found.

Commenting on today's announcement, Mr. Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of USAC stated, "It is unfortunate that we live in an era of false and misleading journalism that seems to have no checks and balances. This type of false journalism by Reuters yesterday unfortunately has become way too acceptable in our society. So, what can we do about it? Quit reading Reuters news articles. And I for one, will refuse any future interviews with this news agency for what I consider a gross misconduct of true and fair journalism."

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. During 2024 and 2025, the Company began acquiring mining claims and leases located in Montana, Alaska and Ontario, Canada in an effort to expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

Learn more about United States Antimony Corporation at www.usantimony.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company's ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

