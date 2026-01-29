Helioplant will leverage SolarEdge's inverter and power optimization technology to power its cross-shaped bifacial solar system specially designed for snowy Alpine regions with high elevation. They anticipate ski resorts will be a big market for the solution which uses SolarEdge's technology to overcome shading issues caused by the cross-structure.The first large-scale installation combining SolarEdge technology and Helioplant's design is already under construction, and on completion the 6.3 MW system will power three ski resorts in Sölden, Austria. SolarEdge and Helioplant foresee significant ...

