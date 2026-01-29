Lenovo Is Transforming Learning and Inspiring the Future With New Chromebooks for Education

Lenovo empowers education systems with safeguarded, AI-enabled solutions that personalize learning, protect data, and prepare students.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Lenovo announced at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) 2026 new additions to its portfolio of Chromebook devices to power teaching and learning. These education solutions and more will also be presented at Bett UK 2026, January 21-23, where Lenovo will engage with global education innovators about the future of edtech; AI literacy, safety, and security; device durability and repairability; and more.

From immersive classrooms to research labs, Lenovo, the world leader in supplying laptops, desktops, infrastructure, and smart devices to education, helps institutions inspire the future of learning by empowering education systems with safeguarded, AI-enabled solutions that personalize learning, protect data, and prepare students for the careers of tomorrow.

"The workforce of the future requires smarter technology today," said Chris Babson, General Manager, Commercial Education Portfolio, Lenovo. "From our Chromebook portfolio to our full stack of technology solutions from the pocket to the cloud, Lenovo places technology in the hands of learners and teachers to help them build stronger learning outcomes."

Lenovo Chromebooks

Lenovo devices with Google ChromeOS help bring the latest technology to the classroom, including AI-enabled learning, security features, and device management. The newest additions to the Lenovo Chromebook portfolio for education include the Lenovo Chromebook 100e Gen 5, Lenovo Chromebook 500e 2-in-1 Gen 5, Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14, and the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 15.

"Lenovo devices with Google ChromeOS help school systems maintain future-proofed fleets that are more secure and easier to deploy, empowering teachers, staff, and students with a more agile experience through powerful applications and AI capabilities," said Benny Zhang, General Manager, Chromebook Business, Lenovo.

Lenovo Chromebook 100e Gen 5

The Lenovo Chromebook 100e Gen 5 is a rugged and lightweight device that helps K-12 students thrive wherever learning happens. Fueled by either the Intel Processor N150 or MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, this go-everywhere device boasts an 11.6" or 12.2" touch or non-touch display. With a new, innovative design, this Chromebook is built to withstand the rigors of student life. It boasts impressive repairability and serviceability with customer replaceable unit (CRU) components, as well as Lenovo durability and MIL-SPEC testing that protects against drops, spills, and bumps.

The improved 50WHr battery and enhanced Wi-Fi 7 and 4G LTE connectivity mean students can keep learning even when they're unplugged. With additional ports, including dual USB-C ports, the Lenovo Chromebook 100e is more versatile than ever and ready for peripherals that accelerate learning.

Lenovo Chromebook 500e 2-in-1 Gen 5

January 14, 2026 /3BL/ - The Lenovo Chromebook 500e 2-in-1 Gen 5 delivers impressive versatility at exceptional value for K-12 students. Fueled by either an Intel Processor N150 or N250, or MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, this convertible device empowers students to tackle every assignment with confidence. Because on-the-move learning is standard, this device is resilient in the face of every accidental bump, drop, and spill, with MIL-SPEC testing1.

Customers can choose from two touch display sizes-11.6" or 12.2"-both within the same streamlined chassis design. The new USI 2.0 stylus with a better grip enables natural interaction with the screen and securely tucks away when not in use. Other enhanced features boost the UX, including the dual USB-C ports, improved serviceability with CRU components, and faster connectivity with Wi-Fi 7. Add the larger 50WHr battery with up to 16 hours2 of unplugged productivity, the Lenovo Chromebook 500e 2-in-1 is the go-to learning device for on-the-go students.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 14

Powered by the Intel Core 3 Processor N355, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 delivers high-productivity features that make the grade for teachers and administrators. Starting at 1.4kg and boasting all-day battery life3 for ideal portability, this durable device is ready for students.

Teacher performance and administrator efficiency will be enhanced by a superior user experience that includes a bold 16:10 display with over 87% screen-to-body ratio, Waves MAXX Audio for crisp sound, and a 5MP camera with a physical shutter. Plus, easy access to Google AI features assists in daily tasks like content creation, image editing, and research organization, so students can focus on learning outcomes. Built for the next generation, this device not only optimizes learning but also prioritizes sustainability and repairability with CRU components.

The recently announced Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 with Google AI features and powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, also further extends Lenovo's broad portfolio of Chromebook options. Available in both consumer and education models, the Chromebook Plus i (15", 10) wows with a 15-inch 2K IPS display and audio tuned by Waves, keeps the user productive with up to 11 hours of battery life4, a full numpad and a larger touchpad, a fingerprint reader, and a 5MP webcam with privacy shutter.

Chrome Portal for Lenovo Device Orchestration

Lenovo Device Orchestration (LDO) for education is an intelligent endpoint management solution that empowers IT teams to monitor, manage, and optimize their school or district's entire fleet of devices to predict and prevent common issues. LDO makes it easier to enhance device health, security, and performance across operating systems, reducing downtime and boosting staff and student productivity.

ChromeOS is now supported on LDO. IT staff can onboard a school system's entire ChromeOS fleet with Google Admin Console connector through LDO and see all its Chromebook devices in one place within a dedicated Chrome Management page.

With the power to view accurate and detailed Chromebook data from Google and Lenovo in a simple interface, IT administrators can filter by telemetry data such as last check-in, battery health, last user, and more to analyze, manage, and protect fleets.

Lenovo at FETC and BETT

For more information about these products and services for education, visit Lenovo at Booth 900 at FETC 2026 and Stand NH20 at Bett 2026.

Availability

The Lenovo Chromebook 100e Gen 5, Lenovo Chromebook 500e 2-in-1 Gen 5, and Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 / 15 will be available in select markets worldwide in the first half of 2026.

Product Specifications

Lenovo Chromebook 100e Gen 5 Lenovo Chromebook 500e 2-in-1 Gen 5 Dimensions & Weight (L x W x D) (mm): 288.9 x 210 x 19.7

(inches): 11.37 x 8.27 x 0.78

(kg/lbs): 1.27 / 2.71 (mm): 287 x 212 x 20.33

(inches): 11.3 x 8.35 x 0.80

(kg/lbs): 1.35 / 2.97 Display 11.6" 16:9 HD Non-touch /Touch

12.2" 16:10 WU Non-Touch 11.6? 16:9 HD Touch with Gorilla Glass

12.2" 16:10 WU Touch with Gorilla Glass Processor Intel Core N-150

MediaTek Kompanio 540 Intel Processor N150 or N250

MediaTek Kompanio 540 Graphics Integrated Graphics Integrated Graphics AI Definition Google AI Google AI Memory5 Up to 8GB Up to 8GB Storage6 Up to 64GB UFS Up to 128G OS ChromeOS ChromeOS Battery7 50Whr CRU 50Whr CRU Power Adapter Type-C 65W (Rapid Charge and Rapid Charger Pro) Type-C 65W (Rapid Charge and Rapid Charger Pro) Keyboard Top-load keyboard

Spill-resistant (360ml)

Anti-pry keys Top-load keyboard

Spill-resistant (360ml)

Anti-pry keys Camera 720p UFC 5MP/720p front-facing

8MP/5MP world-facing camera (optional) Ports 2x USB-C

2x USB-A

1x HDMI

1x Audio jack 2x USB-C

2x USB-A

1x HDMI

1x Audio jack Audio Waves MAXX Audio Waves MAXX Audio Connectivity Wi-Fi 7/6E

Up to Bluetooth 5.4

4G/LTE CAT 6 eSIM Wi-Fi 7/6E

Bluetooth 5.4

4G/LTE CAT 6 eSIM, 5G Colors Luna Grey Luna Grey Lenovo Chromebook Plus i (14?,11) Lenovo Chromebook Plus i (15?, 10) Dimensions & Weight (L x W x D) (mm): 320 x 223.5 x 19.9

(inches): 12.38 x 8.63 x 0.62

Starting at 1.4 kg / 3.0 lbs. (mm): 344 x 242 x 18.9

(inches): 13.54? x 9.52? x 0.75? Display 14.0? 16:10 WU, IPS, 400 nits

14.0" 16:10 WU Touch (optional) 15.3? WU (1920 x 1200), IPS, 16:10, 400nits, Optional: 100% sRGB, 120Hz, Touchscreen Processor Intel Core 3 Processor N3558 Intel Core 3 Processor N355 Graphics Integrated Graphics Integrated Graphics AI Definition Google AI Google AI Memory9 Up to 8GB LPDDR5 8GB Storage10 Up to 256GB UFS (Intel)

Up to 128G UFS (MediaTek) Up to 256GB UFS OS ChromeOS ChromeOS Battery11 50 Whr, up to 14 hours 50 Whr with Rapid Charge Pro (65W adapter only) Up to 12 Hours Power Adapter 65W adapter, Type-C 65W adapter, Type-C Keyboard Backlit/Non-backlit

Spill-resistant keyboard Non-backlit keyboard Camera 5M / 720p with webcam privacy shutter and dual microphone 5MP RGB + Dual Microphone Webcam with Physical Shutter Ports 2x USB-C 10Gbps

2x USB-A 5Gbps

1x HDMI

1x Audio Jack 2x USB-C 10Gbps

1x USB-A 5Gbps

1x HDMI

1 x Audio Combo Jack

1 x MicroSD Card Slot Audio Waves MAXX Audio 2 x 2W Speakers, with MaxxAudio by Waves Connectivity WI-FI

Wi-Fi 7/6E

4G LTE/5G, eSim Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Luna Grey Luna Grey

[1] MIL-STD 810H establishes a methodology for testing products against environmental stresses under controlled laboratory conditions. Lenovo uses the U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-SPEC standards to test devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions to determine durability. Such testing is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Abuse, like that contained in MIL-STD 810H testing, is not covered under Lenovo's standard warranty.

[2] Battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal conditions using MobileMark25. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors.

[3] Battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal conditions using MobileMark25. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors.

[4] Battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal conditions using MobileMark25. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors.

[5] Available user storage and internal memory is less due to operating system, software and other functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

[6] Battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal conditions using MobileMark25. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors.

[7] Battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal conditions using MobileMark25. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors.

[8] To maximize a tight budget and still enjoy the ChromeOS experience for efficient productivity tasks, email, browsing, this device is available as a Lenovo Chromebook. Powered by either Intel Processor N150/N250 or MediaTek Kompanio 540, this standard Lenovo Chromebook (14", 11) delivers ample performance to boost learning outcomes-all at great value.

[9] Available user storage and internal memory is less due to operating system, software and other functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

[10] Available user storage and internal memory is less due to operating system, software and other functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

[11] Battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal conditions using MobileMark25. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit?https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our?StoryHub.

