Bittium Oyj: Share-Based Retention Plan for Bittium Corporation's CEO

Bittium Corporation stock exchange release on 29 January 2026, at 4:30 pm (CET+1)

The Board of Directors of Bittium Corporation has decided on the establishment of a share-based retention plan for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company (below the "Plan"). The aim of the Plan is through equity interest to align the interests of the CEO with those of Bittium's shareholders and to retain, motivate and reward the CEO in order to increase Bittium's shareholder value in the long term. The potential rewards under the Plan are paid in listed shares of Bittium.

The aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid to the CEO based on the overall Plan is 37,710 shares (gross reward from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld). The shares will be delivered in three tranches, each with an independent tranche specific performance period: The first share tranche of 17,710 shares will be delivered in one year from the launch of the Plan, the second tranche, 5,000 shares, in two years and the third tranche, 15,000 shares, in three years from the launch of the Plan.

The payment of the share rewards is conditional on the fulfilment of strategic operative targets set by the company. The shares delivered based on the first two performance periods will be subject to a transfer restriction until the end of the third performance period of the Plan. The amount of the rewards payable under the Plan is limited by a maximum cap which is linked to the company's share price development.



