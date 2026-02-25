Bittium Oyj: Bittium and VTT Deepen Their Cooperation to Deliver Field-Ready Defense Solutions

Bittium Corporation

Bittium and VTT Deepen Their Cooperation to Deliver Field-Ready Defense Solutions

Bittium and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland are expanding their collaboration to develop new solutions that meet the needs of today's rapidly evolving battlefield. Through this cooperation, field-ready products and systems can be developed for defense-sector customers, providing added value and new performance capabilities in demanding operational environments, for example through radar technologies, wearable sensors, communication solutions, and 5G and 6G technologies or sensor fusion.

Within the cooperation model, Bittium's Engineering Services business segment and VTT complement one another across the entire product development chain. Bittium has strong expertise and the capability to scale high-technology innovations towards industrial production, delivering field-ready, certified products and systems. VTT's strengths lie in developing new technologies and raising their technological maturity level. In this partnership, Bittium conceptualizes and productizes the new technologies developed by VTT into solutions for the needs of the defense market.

Responding to the transformation of the modern battlefield

The modern battlefield is constantly changing, driven by new weapon systems and the increasing pace of technological development. Digital technologies - such as sensors, networks, software, and data-driven systems - are reshaping the dynamics of combat and have become an essential part of strategic and tactical performance. At the same time, methods and tactics evolve almost in real time. The need for new defense solutions is growing at an accelerating rate.

"VTT's multidisciplinary expertise and extensive, versatile research infrastructure enables technology metrication into solutions that support the performance development of companies and the entire sector. Together with Bittium, we can take these innovations even further - all the way into concrete products and systems that meet the demanding requirements of the defense sector", says Sauli Eloranta, Vice President, Defence at VTT.

"Bittium has strong technological expertise and long experience in developing demanding solutions all the way to market deployment. Our cooperation with VTT adds an important dimension by bringing deep research capabilities and broad insight into emerging technologies. VTT's in-depth research and development of new technologies help us identify and exploit new opportunities faster than before. Together, we can turn promising technologies into concrete, secure, and high-performance products that meet the rapidly changing needs of the defense sector", says Jari Inget, Vice President of the Engineering Services business segment at Bittium.



