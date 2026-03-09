Bittium Oyj: Bittium and Sensofusion Collaborate to Develop Interoperability in Tactical Communications and Anti-Drone Systems

Bittium Corporation

Press release

Bittium and Sensofusion Collaborate to Develop Interoperability in Tactical Communications and Anti-Drone Systems

Bittium Corporation press release on March 9, 2026 at 3:45 pm (CET+1)

Bittium and Sensofusion have agreed to collaborate to develop interoperable, secure, and resilient tactical communications solutions and anti-drone systems for the defense industry. The objective of the cooperation is to ensure that the solutions of both companies can be used simultaneously in demanding operational environments without degrading each other's performance.

Bittium is a leading provider of resilient tactical communications solutions based on software-defined radio technology. The modern broadband TAC WIN backbone network and the next-generation Tough SDR radios designed for defense use are engineered to operate reliably even in heavily contested and jammed environments, unlike commercial networks.

Sensofusion, in turn, offers some of the most advanced anti-drone solutions on the market. The strong jamming capabilities of these systems have traditionally posed challenges when used alongside tactical communications.

In the first phase of the cooperation, the companies have conducted joint tests to evaluate the simultaneous operation of their solutions. Based on the test results, Bittium's and Sensofusion's solutions can operate side by side in the field without anti-drone activities disrupting tactical communications.

"At the core of our cooperation is the testing and development of the combined use of radio-frequency jamming and anti-jamming solutions. Our goal is to ensure that customers can communicate on the tactical network on the battlefield even when anti-drone systems are operating simultaneously. This improves operational performance and security while giving users greater freedom of action in demanding situations," says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President of Bittium's Defense & Security Business Segment.

The cooperation will continue with further development of interoperability to meet future requirements. The aim of the development work is to further enhance performance, resilience, and usability in operational environments.

"Continuous cooperation through joint testing provides both companies with the best possible way to develop systems that dominate the signal environment in modern anti-drone warfare," says Tuomas Rasila, CEO of Sensofusion.

Sensofusion brings together hardware and software experts with strong operational backgrounds, enabling the design of solutions that genuinely meet the demands of modern operational environments. The company maintains its competitiveness by leveraging agile development methods and rapid prototyping.



Further information:



Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Defense & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defense@bittium.com



Distribution:



Main media



About Bittium - Defense & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defense & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defense forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO RESTRICTED levels. In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defense & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

