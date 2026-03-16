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WKN: 916295 | ISIN: FI0009007264 | Ticker-Symbol: JOT
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 16:39
34,300 Euro
+4,10 % +1,350
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Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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BITTIUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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34,20034,40018:05
34,15034,40018:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 14:15 Uhr
39 Leser
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Bittium Oyj: Change in Bittium Corporation's Management Group: Hanna Hulkko Appointed as Senior Vice President, Engineering Services Business Segment

Bittium Corporation
Changes in Board/Management/Auditors

Change in Bittium Corporation's Management Group: Hanna Hulkko Appointed as Senior Vice President, Engineering Services Business Segment

Bittium Corporation stock exchange release on 16 March 2026, at 3:15 pm (CET+1)

M.Sc. (Eng.) Hanna Hulkko has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Bittium Corporation's Engineering Services Business Segment and a member of the Management Group as of 11 June 2026. In her role, she will report to Bittium Corporation's CEO Petri Toljamo.

Hanna Hulkko has more than 20 years of experience in international B2B and public sector IT business, particularly in societally critical industries such as healthcare as well as defense & security sectors. Prior to her appointment, she held several leadership positions at Tieto, most recently being responsible for international sales and business development of the Data Driven Care business. Earlier in her career, she has been responsible for extensive product and business entities as well as significant profit and loss responsibilities.

"I am pleased to welcome Hanna to Bittium to build international growth in the Engineering Services Business Segment. Hanna has long-standing and successful experience in business development and commercialization in global markets, strategic transformation, and the utilization of data and AI solutions. This strongly supports Engineering Services Business Segment's focus areas in the current strategy period, which include leveraging embedded AI-based solutions, expanding the offering, and capitalizing on the strong growth of the defense market. Hanna's background in product portfolio management, commercialization, and the development of sales and go-to-market functions also excellently supports our strategic objective of growing in international markets," says Petri Toljamo, CEO of Bittium Corporation.

The current head of the Engineering Services Business Segment and member of the Management Group, Jari Inget, will continue in the Engineering Services Business Segment as Business Development Director, focusing on advancing the strategic focus areas.

Oulu, Finland, 16 March 2026

Bittium Corporation
The Board of Directors

Further information

Karoliina Malmi
Vice President, Communications and Sustainability
Tel. +358 40 344 2789
Email: investor.relations@bittium.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media

Bittium

Bittium specializes in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions leveraging its 40-year legacy of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies. Bittium provides innovative products and services, customized solutions based on its product platforms and R&D services. Complementing its communications and connectivity solutions, Bittium offers proven information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measuring in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit was EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.www.bittium.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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