Bittium Oyj: Bittium's Tactical Communications Network Expands Across the Croatian Armed Forces

Bittium Corporation

Press Release

Bittium's Tactical Communications Network Expands Across the Croatian Armed Forces

Bittium Corporation press release on May 11, 2026, at 2.30 pm (CEST +1)

The Croatian Armed Forces are expanding the use of Bittium's tactical communications solutions for the ground-based communications of the Croatian Air Force. The deployment is part of the modernization of the Croatian Armed Forces' command-and-control system's communications that began in 2022, carried out in cooperation with Bittium's Croatian partner IntellByte INFO and the Croatian Armed Forces. As part of the project, Bittium's tactical communications system and software-defined radios have been deployed in phases. This further strengthens the role of Bittium's network as an enabler of secure, resilient, and interoperable communications across different operational domains.

Building on the successful adoption of Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) and Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular radios within the Croatian Navy and Land Forces, the next phase of the deployment continues the Armed Forces' progress in modernizing command-and-control communications. The seamless IP-based network is now being expanded to also cover ground-based communications of the Croatian Air Force, improving the execution of joint operations across different military branches and operational environments. The phased implementation approach enables the gradual integration of new users and capabilities while maintaining compatibility with existing systems and ensuring uninterrupted operational readiness.

"Extending the tactical network to Air Force use is a strong indication of trust in our solution's performance, scalability, and interoperability," said Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President of Bittium's Defence & Security business segment. "It also demonstrates how a unified IP-based network can effectively support modern joint operations across multiple domains."

The expansion is carried out under a four-year framework agreement between IntellByte INFO, Bittium's Croatian partner and provider of IT solutions, and the Croatian Ministry of Defence. The agreement covers the supply and integration of tactical communications systems for use by different branches of the Croatian Armed Forces. The purchase order received by Bittium for the latest expansion phase is valued at approximately EUR 1.9 million. In addition to TAC WIN system's products and Tough SDR Vehicular radios, Bittium will supply the Armed Forces with accessories, waveform software for communications in different use cases, device management software for enabling deployment and management of the radios, and lifecycle services.

About Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network

Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) is a software-defined radio (SDR) based wireless broadband network system intended for military and public safety use. With the system, MANET (mobile ad hoc network), link, and connection networks can be formed into one logical IP network quickly, no matter what the location is. Bittium TAC WIN is compatible with existing fixed and wireless network infrastructures. The core of the system is a tactical router that enables users to freely form both wired and wireless broadband data transfer IP connections. The tactical router also enables connections to different types of terminals and other communication systems in order to connect them into a single communication network. In addition to the router, the system comprises three types of radio heads, and each radio head covers its own frequency band area and can be used for flexible formation of optimized network topologies for different communication needs. All the products of the system are designed for harsh conditions, and thanks to the system's automated functions, the implementation of the system can be done quickly. Due to the software-based functionality of the Bittium TAC WIN system, it can be easily updated with additional performance, which allows it to be developed and maintained cost-efficiently throughout the whole lifespan of the system.

More information: Bittium TAC WIN system

About Bittium Tough SDR product family

Bittium Tough SDR product family of tactical radios consists of Bittium Tough SDR Handheld, tactical handheld radio for dismounted soldiers, and Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular, tactical radio for vehicle installations. The Tough SDR radios help to produce and share real time situational awareness to all levels of the organization. This improves the performance and the effectiveness of the tactical troops, and leading the troops is easier based on the up-to-date situational awareness and more reliable connections. The uniquely wide range of frequency bands in the radios improves combat survivability. Using several waveforms, even simultaneously, improves compatibility and enables operations on different levels and missions. The radios are compatible with the NATO standardized ESSOR High Data Rate Waveform that enables tactical communications between troops from different nations. Together with the software-defined radio based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system, used for forming a broadband mobile IP backbone network, it is possible to bring broadband data and voice to all mobile troops across the battlefield.

More information: Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular radio



Further information:

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defence(a)bittium.com



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Bittium Defence & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defence & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defense forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO Restricted levels.

In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defence & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

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IntellByte INFO

IntellByte INFO is a Croatian IT technology company. Driven by specific requirements and through the synergy effect in working with our End Customers we aim to find the excellence of IT solutions that bring answers to the most demanding End User challenges. We are dedicated to IT that serves needs for Military organisations, Law Enforcement Agencies and other public and private organizations that require the highest standards of IT analytical, communication and security solutions. www.intellbyte.com