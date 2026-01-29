Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group completes novation agreement to become the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's sportsbook partner

Kambi Group ("Kambi") has formally assumed contractual responsibilities for OLG's multi-channel sportsbook following the successful completion of the novation agreement with FDJ Gaming Solutions France ("FDJ") and Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG"), with OLG launching its Kambi-powered sportsbook on 27 January.

Kambi, the home of premium sports betting solutions, today confirms that it has formally assumed contractual responsibilities for the provision of sports betting services to OLG, having successfully met all conditions of the previously agreed novation agreement.

The completion follows the announcement in 2025 that Kambi had been selected by FDJ to take over FDJ's role as OLG's long-term sports betting partner with OLG's consent and pending the satisfaction and completion of specific conditions. With these conditions now met, Kambi has officially assumed responsibility for the provision of sports betting services to OLG across both its retail and digital channels, with OLG recently going live with its Kambi-powered sportsbook on 27 January.

OLG offers sports betting through PROLINE (retail) and PROLINE+ (online) with 100 per cent of its profits reinvested into Ontario. Powered by Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook, OLG's sports betting operations will benefit from Kambi's market-leading technology and services, designed to deliver a scalable, compliant and engaging betting experience for players.

Werner Becher, Kambi Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to have officially completed this transition and to begin this next chapter of our partnership with OLG. Having met the necessary conditions of the novation agreement, Kambi is excited to become the official sportsbook provider and to have launched with one of the world's most respected lottery operators. We value our partnership with OLG and look forward to leveraging our proven technology to help them drive sustainable growth and provide a safe and entertaining betting product for their customers in Ontario."

Duncan Hannay, OLG President and CEO, added: "OLG strives to provide a market leading PROLINE sports betting experience for our players. We look forward to working alongside our new partner, Kambi, who offers a proven track record of product excellence and reliability, as we deliver on our commitment to give back to the people and communities of Ontario. This is an exciting step forward for both organizations."

