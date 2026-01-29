Anzeige
Terranor Group AB: Terranor wins operations and maintenance contract from Trafikverket regarding Skellefteå Södra worth SEK 224 million

Trafikverket (The Swedish Transport Administration) has today announced its intention to award a public tender for operation and maintenance in Skellefteå Södra to Terranor AB, a subsidiary of Terranor Group. The contract has an estimated annual order value of SEK 56 million over four years, corresponding to approximately SEK 224 million for the entire contract period. The contract will commence on 1 September 2026 and run until the end of August 2030 and has an option for additional two years.

The contract covers 1,040 kilometres of the national road network in the southern parts of Skellefteå Municipality and parts of Robertsfors Municipality. The area is dominated by European route 4, which is a thoroughfare for heavy traffic along the Norrland coast.

"We are proud to have been awarded the contract in Skellefteå, which strengthens Terranor's position and presence in Västerbotten and in particular Skellefteå, where we have been responsible for the Skellefteå Norra operating area for the past year. Together with our existing assignments in Umeå and Vännäs, this creates a cohesive and strategically strong portfolio. This is clear proof of a well-thought-out and careful tender strategy," says Per Sjöblom, Country Manager Sweden at Terranor AB.

In accordance with customary procurement procedures, a mandatory standstill period of 10 days will apply before the contract can be formally signed.

For further information, please contact:

Inka Kontturi, CFO and Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +358 445 089 875
Email: ir@terranor.se

This is information that Terranor Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14.15 CET on 29 January 2026.

About Terranor

Terranor is one of the leading players in road maintenance in the Nordic region. The Company's business concept is to offer a wide range of qualified services in road operation and maintenance to ensure that roads remain accessible and functional all year round. The business covers both winter road maintenance, with snow removal and anti-slip protection, and summer maintenance, such as repairs and asphalt work. In addition, Terranor offers services in green area management, road safety and light infrastructure projects. Through operational efficiency, Terranor has achieved a high and profitable growth.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
