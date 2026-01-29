Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PL4H | ISIN: SE0012729366 | Ticker-Symbol: 5TOA
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 09:15
13,840 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROAX GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROAX GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,86014,14018:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 14:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Troax Group AB: Troax relocates production from Poland to Sweden to strengthen automation and competitiveness

Press release, Hillerstorp, 29 January 2026, 2 pm CET

Troax, a global leader in industrial safety solutions, is making a bold move against today's offshoring trend by relocating its warehouse product manufacturing from Poland back to Sweden. The shift was completed in just six months, involving 48 trucks and 69 employees, and reflects a fundamental change in European manufacturing priorities.

More efficient production through automation, digital integration, and economies of scale

Instead of chasing low labour costs, Troax is betting on automation, stability, and long-term competitiveness. The company expects €5 million in annual savings, driven by higher productivity, digital integration, and economies of scale in its Värnamo facility.

CEO Martin Nyström calls it a decision that required "courage over comfort."

"Rising geopolitical risks, energy volatility and increasing pressure for ESG transparency have prompted Troax to consolidate operations in Sweden, leveraging one of Europe's cleanest energy mixes and strongest industrial ecosystems," says Martin Nyström.

Delar av teamet.jpg

Part of the team: Emiljano Inelund, Artan Rama, Edvin Lakanen" Moustafa Hyytiäinen,
Simon Johansson och Hampus Johansson.

Strong collaboration ensured a disruption-free transition

Thanks to the strong commitment of Troax's Polish workforce - 95% of whom have already secured new employment - and the exceptional teamwork in Sweden, the transition was completed quickly and with no significant impact on customers. Swedish production teams redesigned the factory layout, integrated the new lines, and maintained operations throughout the move.

Troax will officially open the relocated lines in March, positioning Värnamo as a future hub for advanced, automated manufacturing in Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Nyström
President and CEO
+46 (0)370-82831
martin.nystrom@troax.com

About Troax

Troax Group is the leading global supplier of indoor perimeter protection for manufacturing and warehousing environments.

Troax develops high quality and innovative safety solutions to protect people, property and processes.

Troax Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556916-4030, is a global company with a strong sales force and efficient supply chain. With local presence we offer excellent customer service and quick deliveries. We are represented in 42 countries and employ roughly 1600 people. The Company's head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden and our sales amounted to 279 MEUR (2024)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.