Troax Group AB: Troax relocates production from Poland to Sweden to strengthen automation and competitiveness

Press release, Hillerstorp, 29 January 2026, 2 pm CET



Troax, a global leader in industrial safety solutions, is making a bold move against today's offshoring trend by relocating its warehouse product manufacturing from Poland back to Sweden. The shift was completed in just six months, involving 48 trucks and 69 employees, and reflects a fundamental change in European manufacturing priorities.

More efficient production through automation, digital integration, and economies of scale

Instead of chasing low labour costs, Troax is betting on automation, stability, and long-term competitiveness. The company expects €5 million in annual savings, driven by higher productivity, digital integration, and economies of scale in its Värnamo facility.

CEO Martin Nyström calls it a decision that required "courage over comfort."

"Rising geopolitical risks, energy volatility and increasing pressure for ESG transparency have prompted Troax to consolidate operations in Sweden, leveraging one of Europe's cleanest energy mixes and strongest industrial ecosystems," says Martin Nyström.

Part of the team: Emiljano Inelund, Artan Rama, Edvin Lakanen" Moustafa Hyytiäinen,

Simon Johansson och Hampus Johansson.

Strong collaboration ensured a disruption-free transition

Thanks to the strong commitment of Troax's Polish workforce - 95% of whom have already secured new employment - and the exceptional teamwork in Sweden, the transition was completed quickly and with no significant impact on customers. Swedish production teams redesigned the factory layout, integrated the new lines, and maintained operations throughout the move.

Troax will officially open the relocated lines in March, positioning Värnamo as a future hub for advanced, automated manufacturing in Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Nyström

President and CEO

+46 (0)370-82831

martin.nystrom@troax.com

About Troax

Troax Group is the leading global supplier of indoor perimeter protection for manufacturing and warehousing environments.

Troax develops high quality and innovative safety solutions to protect people, property and processes.

Troax Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556916-4030, is a global company with a strong sales force and efficient supply chain. With local presence we offer excellent customer service and quick deliveries. We are represented in 42 countries and employ roughly 1600 people. The Company's head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden and our sales amounted to 279 MEUR (2024)