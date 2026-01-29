DJ VAZIVA SA: 2025 revenue: EUR67.6 million (+67.2%) - Confirmation of strong growth momentum

VAZIVA SA VAZIVA SA: 2025 revenue: EUR67.6 million (+67.2%) - Confirmation of strong growth momentum 29-Jan-2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025 revenue: EUR67.6 million (+67.2%) Confirmation of strong growth momentum Paris, 28 January 2026, 5:45 p.m. - VAZIVA (ISIN code FR0014007T10 - ALVAZ), a pioneer in the digitalization of employee benefits, today reports its full-year 2025 revenue. In MEUR 31.12.25* 30.12.24 Variation Non audited* SALES 67.6 40.4 +67.2 %

Acceleration in commercial activity

As of 31 December 2025, VAZIVA recorded revenue of EUR67.6 million, a sharp increase of 67.2%. In a buoyant market environment, this performance reflects the strength of VAZIVA's business model, built on an integrated proprietary platform, a multi-benefit card and a zero-fee policy for merchants.

At year-end, the client portfolio stood at 1,286 companies, including 553 new accounts, representing growth of 43% compared with 2024. The average spend of active clients reached more than EUR70,000 in 2025, up 16.7% year-on-year, with a balanced allocation of benefits:

Vacations: 52.7 %

Gifts: 37 %

Culture and back to school: 5.5 %

These three categories of benefits account for more than 95% of total revenue, with the remainder coming from other allocations such as birth-related benefits or sports and leisure programs.

Strengthening momentum among key accounts

Throughout the year, VAZIVA strengthened its positioning with Works Councils (CSE) of large corporations through its dedicated service offering, signing 40 new key accounts in 2025.

This commercial momentum is supported by several growth drivers, including marketing and communication initiatives rolled out in the second half of the year, marked by the definition of a new brand identity and the complete redesign of the company's website.

To support its growth trajectory, VAZIVA continued its active recruitment strategy throughout the year, welcoming 22 new talents, including 8 in the second half. Among these appointments, the hiring of a Chief Information Officer (CIO) represents a key milestone in strengthening the company's technological capabilities and organizational structure.

Favourable outlook for 2026

In 2026, VAZIVA plans to enhance its offering across several verticals:

-- A 360° solution designed to provide users with a comprehensive leisure ecosystem, combining management software,

accounting tools and ticketing services. -- The launch of its own deals marketplace in the first half of 2026, aimed at strengthening the appeal of its multi-

benefit card. This initiative will serve both as a customer-retention lever - through exclusive offers and a

differentiated user experience - and as an economic advantage, enabling the Company to smooth activity over the

year through partnerships with advertising networks.

The new financial year will also mark the beginning of the Company's European expansion, with a newly opened office in Spain responsible for driving the commercial development of the gift-card offering across the Iberian Peninsula.

To support its future growth, the Company will also strengthen its human capital across administrative and technical functions.

The positive trajectory of its strategy enables VAZIVA to anticipate continued growth in 2026.

The Company reminds investors that on 11 December 2025 it proceeded with the free allocation of share warrants to all its shareholders, with an exercise price set at EUR46.00 per share and a maturity of 24 months.

Next publication: Full-year 2025 results: Wednesday, 29 April 2026, after market close.

About VAZIVA

Vaziva is the next-generation issuer of employee benefits (holiday, gift and meal benefits) through the first intelligent multi-benefit Mastercard payment card designed for Works Councils (CSE), Human Resources departments, companies and public organizations. The card can be used across the international Mastercard network. The Vaziva Mastercard card integrates artificial intelligence (AI) that manages social benefits allocations based on employees' spending patterns.

