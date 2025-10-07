Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSWB | ISIN: FR0014007T10 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAZIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAZIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.10.2025 18:33 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VAZIVA SA: 2025 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

DJ VAZIVA SA: 2025 HALF-YEAR RESULTS 

VAZIVA SA 
VAZIVA SA: 2025 HALF-YEAR RESULTS 
07-Oct-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2025 HALF-YEAR RESULTS 
 
Strong commercial momentum 
 
Profit-driven growth strategy confirmed 
 
Plan to grant free share warrants to all shareholders 
 
to support the Company's ambition 

Paris, 7 October 2025, 5:45 p.m. - VAZIVA (ISIN code FR0014007T10 - ALVAZ), a pioneer in the digitisation of employee 
benefits, today published its 2025 half-year results, which show 67.1% growth in revenue and a significant improvement 
in all its profitability indicators. 

In MEUR               30.06.25    30.06.24(1)    Variation 
Limited auditor's review 
 
 
SALES              35.5      21.3        + 67.1% 
 
OVERALL GROSS MARGIN       7.2       5.9        + 22.1% 
 
EBITDA              2.1       1.6        + 36.7% 
 
OPERATING PROFIT         1.9       1.4        + 39.2% 
 
NET PROFIT            1.8       1.3        + 38.1%

(1)The data as of 30 June 2024 presented in this press release includes accounting reclassifications and minor corrections identified after the 2024 financial year-end. These adjustments do not have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements but explain the differences compared with the figures published last year.

Sustained growth in revenues

In the first half of 2025, revenue amounted to EUR35.5 million, compared with EUR21.3 million in the first half of 2024, representing a significant increase of 67.1%. This growth is the result of both an expansion of the customer portfolio and an increase in the average basket size, confirming the growing adoption of the solutions offered by VAZIVA.

Increasing profitability

Amidst significant changes in its business, VAZIVA has successfully controlled all of its expenses to generate solid growth in all of its profitability indicators.

Gross margin, which represents the difference between revenue and the cost of services provided, stood at EUR7.2 million, up 22.1%.

Property rental costs increased by EUR0.3 million due to the signing of leases for new premises.

Personnel expenses amounted to EUR1.5 million, down 16.8% compared to the first half of 2024. This change is mainly due to a favorable basis for comparison, which included the social security contribution linked to the stock warrant plan for employees implemented in 2024.

Overall, EBITDA rose by 36.7% to EUR2.1 million, reflecting economies of scale and control over operating expenses.

After deducting EUR0.2 million in depreciation and amortization, operating profit amounted to EUR1.9 million, up 39.2%.

Net profit, which includes a tax charge of EUR0.1 million, reached EUR1.8 million compared with EUR1.3 million in the first half of 2024, representing growth of 38.1%.

Robust financial structure

As at 30 June 2025, equity stood at EUR20.4 million, up 9.3% year-on-year. Financial debt was reduced to EUR0.7 million, compared with EUR1.3 million as at 30 June 2024.

As of 30 June 2025, available cash stood at EUR12.4 million, reflecting the impact of first-half inflows from allocations.

Favorable outlook

Bolstered by these results, VAZIVA is approaching the second half of 2025 with confidence. Since Marina Germain took over as CEO, VAZIVA has accelerated its roadmap by expanding its offering and opening up the company to new customer segments. The recent strengthening of the key accounts division should help accelerate the acquisition of new customers among works councils and HR departments. At the same time, the gradual roll-out of the lunch allowance solution, currently being tested, will provide a new growth driver from 2026 onwards.

To mark its 10th anniversary, the Group unveiled a new brand DNA and a redesigned website, symbolising its strategic vision and long-term ambition. Finally, to support the expansion of its activities and increase in staff numbers, VAZIVA is preparing to move into new premises designed to support the long-term development.

As part of its new cycle, VAZIVA plans to allocate free stock warrants to all shareholders. The details will be announced in a forthcoming press release.

Upcoming publications: Annual turnover for 2025: Wednesday, 28 January 2026

About VAZIVA

Vaziva is the next-generation provider of employee benefits (holidays, gifts, lunches) on the first Mastercard® smart multi-benefit payment card managed for Social and Economic Committees (CSE), Human Resources (HR), companies and local authorities. This card can be used on the international Mastercard® network. The Vaziva Mastercard® card incorporates artificial intelligence [AI] that organises the management of social benefits according to employee spending.

FOLLOW VAZIVA ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook Twitter Instagram LinkedIn

CONTACTS

Christophe KOURDOULY

@ christophe.kourdouly@vaziva.com

Dina MORIN

@ dmorin@capvalue.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: VAZIVA-PR RS 2025-071025 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   VAZIVA SA 
       31 RUE DE LA FEDERATION 
       75015 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    0672941282 
E-mail:    contact@vazivacard.com 
Internet:   www.vazivagroup.com 
ISIN:     FR0014007T10 
AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID: 2209490 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2209490 07-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2209490&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.