Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Direct Equity Subscription of US$10m

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Eco", "Company", "Eco" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG) is pleased to confirm, that further to its announcement on 23 January 2026, following conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, all conditions save for Admission have been satisfied, pursuant to the previously announced Subscription of 26,909,091 new common shares (the "Subscription Shares") at an issue price of 27.5 pence (CAD 0.51) per share and the issuance of one warrant for each Subscription Share (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to subscribe for one new Common Share at an exercise price of 40 pence (CAD 0.74) per share and will be exercisable for a period of three years from the date of Admission. Admission of the Subscription Shares to AIM will take place at 8.00am (GMT) on 30 January 2026.

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will be 342,141,027 Common Shares. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Full terms of the Subscription can be found in the Company's announcement titled "Direct Equity Subscription of US$10 million and Issue of Warrants" dated 23 January 2026, and all defined terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in this announcement unless otherwise defined herein.

The Subscription Shares will be admitted to trading on AIM. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under applicable Canadian securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or Canada absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

