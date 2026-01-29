4C Group AB: 4C Strategies receives order from the Swedish Armed Forces regarding Exonaut with a value of SEK 20 million

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") announces that 4C Strategies has received a call-off from the Swedish Armed Forces relating to adaptation and support services for the Swedish Armed Forces' existing license of the Exonaut software. The assignment ensure that Exonaut continues to meet the Swedish Armed Forces' needs within training and exercise planning and management. This is made within 4C Strategies' framework agreement with the Swedish Armed Forces and has a value of SEK 20 million for the period 2026-2027. Delivery will commence during the first quarter of 2026.

Exonaut is an established software for the planning, execution, and follow-up of exercises and training, and is widely used to strengthen allied armed forces' capabilities. Through this call-off, 4C Strategies and the Swedish Armed Forces deepen their long-standing collaboration.

"We look forward to continuing to contribute to strengthening the Swedish Armed Forces' capabilities within the exercise and training domain. The call-off is a confirmation of the confidence in Exonaut within the Swedish Armed Forces, and through this call-off we ensure the continued adaptation of the product to the Swedish Armed Forces' future needs," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB.

The call-off is in line with 4C Strategies' strategy to provide long-term support to customers within defense, security, and civil protection with robust, mission-critical solutions.

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

