Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q2FS | ISIN: NO0010405640 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QG
Frankfurt
29.01.26 | 08:16
0,017 Euro
-3,37 % -0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0210,02319:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 17:54 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech initiates a process to evaluate the opportunity for a structured wind-up process

Oslo (Norway), 29 January 2026 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB) refers to its latest announcement of 8 January 2026 regarding the discontinuation of all R&D operations and the continued exploration of strategic alternatives.

This evaluation has now been concluded. Following careful consideration of the PCI Biotech group's circumstances, the Board has resolved to initiate a process to evaluate the opportunity for a structured wind-up.

The liquidity position of the PCI Biotech group remains critical, casting significant doubt on the group's ability to continue as a going concern. No assurance can be given for a successful wind-up process.

Further information will be provided when appropriate.

PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo, www.pcibiotech.com

Ronny Skuggedal, CEO
Email: rs@pcibiotech.no
Mobile: +47 9400 5757

Forward-looking statements
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Ronny Skuggedal, CEO at PCI Biotech Holding ASA, on 29 January 2026 at 17:50 CET.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.