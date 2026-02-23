PCI Biotech Holding ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, proposed company dissolution and delisting

Oslo, Norway 23 February 2026 - An extraordinary general meeting of PCI Biotech Holding ASA ('PCI Biotech' or 'Company') will be held at the company's office at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park, on 16 March 2026 at 10:00am (CET).

The proposed resolutions include company dissolution and delisting from Euronext Oslo Børs. The Board of Directors' proposed resolution to dissolve PCI Biotech is made as there is no longer any operational activity in the Company, nor is it expected that it will resume such activity or other activities. The wholly owned subsidiary, PCI Biotech AS, has today resolved to initiate a parallel dissolution process.

The Board of Directors' proposed resolution to delist the shares from Euronext Oslo Børs is made based on the non-existent operational activity and limited asset base. It is in the view of the Board of Directors that the Company is no longer suitable for listing on a public trading platform and should be delisted as soon as possible.

The complete notice and proposed resolutions to the extraordinary general meeting are attached. The notice, including all appendices, will be made available at PCI Biotech's corporate website www.pcibiotech.com.

