Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 18:12 Uhr
128 Leser
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

LEI:549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 29 January 2026, it repurchased 75,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 437.9403p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 14,851,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 14,851,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 202,768,151.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 7543 3559

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

29 January 2026


