

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD.AX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $392.59 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $344.62 million, or $2.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $411.47 million or $2.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $1.422 billion from $1.282 billion last year.



